ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement

Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement    appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Daniel Suarez
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish

NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Code 3 Associates Racing: Chase Briscoe Las Vegas Advance

● The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the seventh playoff race and first in the Round of 8. Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Code 3 Associates Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), begins the round eighth in the reset playoff standings, nine points below the top-four cut off, after an exhilarating ninth-place finish last Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. It was his third straight top-10 finish and seventh of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Dick Mast shoots a 66, breaks his age by five shots, qualifies for SAS Championship on PGA Tour Champions

With all this talk about the next generation of golf stars, let’s take a minute and acknowledge one of the old dudes. Two days after Tom Kim, all of 20 years old, won for the second time on the PGA Tour, 71-year-old Dick Mast shot a 66 to break his age by five shots and earn his way into the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions, the SAS Championship.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy