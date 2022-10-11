ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
New mural to honor Fort Collins beet workers

A new street mural aims to honor Fort Collions beet workers. The Coloradoan reports Alta Vista will be home to the mural entitled “El Corazon de la Colonia.” The artwork by Moses Oqueli will feature the sugar beet, which was one of the area’s largest crops, and aims to bring together the flags of Colorado, New Mexico, Mexico, and the U.S. to honor families who came from New Mexico and Mexico to work in the sugar beet fields. The Coloradoan reports the project is the latest asphalt art venture that aims to build up and beautify underserved communities. For more on this project, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
3 finalists vie to become Larimer County’s next judge

Three finalists are vying to fill an open Larimer County judgeship. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Dina Christiansen of Wellington and Heather Siegel and Matthew Zehe both of Fort Collins are up to replace Mary Jo Berenato, who retired in September. Governor Jared Polis must make appoint one of the nominees by the end of the month. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
13 Halloween Events in Northern Colorado 2022

You’ve got your group costume all planned out, with only one problem: where will you wear it? Whether you’re dressing up with your friends or with your kids, there are several fun Halloween events in Fort Collins, Loveland and surrounding areas, planned for 2022!. We’re talking zombie crawls,...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens

Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
