lootpress.com
Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
Memorial luncheon being held in Tazewell County, Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell, Virginia. The cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu...
lootpress.com
Mister Bee Potato Chips To Unveil New Bag Promoting New River Gorge Region at Saturday’s Bridge Day
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday by West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer — Mister Bee Potato Chips based in Parkersburg.
wvpublic.org
Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration today at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes...
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
WVNT-TV
Bluefield dilapidated structure demo rescheduled
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The demolition of dilapidated structures in Bluefield, West Virginia was rescheduled for a later date!. The original date for demolition was scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, but was moved back to Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11 AM. The scheduled demolition comes after the city was awarded money in order to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
lootpress.com
Oceana Trick-or-Treat date & times to be set at Thursday council meeting
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest time of year is upon us, and residents throughout the Mountain State are making preparations to celebrate accordingly. With many areas throughout Southern West Virginia having already established dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities – Raleigh, Boone, and Fayette County among them – questions remain as to exactly when kids can expect to take to the streets of Oceana on the hunt for sweet treats.
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
West Virginia Capitol Police seek law enforcement retirees
The West Virginia State Capitol houses the West Virginia Legislature and the Office of the Governor, so not just anyone can come in and out anytime. Before anyone gets in, they have to go through the West Virginia Division of Protective Services or Capitol Police, but they are currently understaffed.
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
lootpress.com
WV Board of Education Reviews School Safety Plan at Oct. Meeting
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) reviewed the newly released School Safety Initiative during the October meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) Deputy Secretary Rob Cunningham presented details about the uniform crisis prevention and response protocols in place among schools statewide.
WVNT-TV
WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County
PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
Traffic delays along S Kanawha St
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists could anticipate delays in traffic due to roadside work being conducted along the S Kanawha St area. Workers posted roadside near WVU Tech at the Church St turnoff on S Kanawha are directing traffic, stopping motorists in brief intervals as work continues. The...
