ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Raleigh Co. Child Receives “Wish” from WV Independent Insurance Agents

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announced today a $5,000 grant to Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The grant is used to help fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. “Our members, the independent insurance...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Weston, WV
City
Huntington, WV
City
New Martinsville, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
City
Charleston, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Berkeley Springs, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern West Virginia#Appellate Court#State Of West Virginia#Politics Local#Ceremonial#Raleigh County Commission#Supreme Court
WVNT-TV

Bluefield dilapidated structure demo rescheduled

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The demolition of dilapidated structures in Bluefield, West Virginia was rescheduled for a later date!. The original date for demolition was scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, but was moved back to Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11 AM. The scheduled demolition comes after the city was awarded money in order to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures.
BLUEFIELD, WV
lootpress.com

Oceana Trick-or-Treat date & times to be set at Thursday council meeting

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest time of year is upon us, and residents throughout the Mountain State are making preparations to celebrate accordingly. With many areas throughout Southern West Virginia having already established dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities – Raleigh, Boone, and Fayette County among them – questions remain as to exactly when kids can expect to take to the streets of Oceana on the hunt for sweet treats.
OCEANA, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
lootpress.com

WV Board of Education Reviews School Safety Plan at Oct. Meeting

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) reviewed the newly released School Safety Initiative during the October meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) Deputy Secretary Rob Cunningham presented details about the uniform crisis prevention and response protocols in place among schools statewide.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Traffic delays along S Kanawha St

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists could anticipate delays in traffic due to roadside work being conducted along the S Kanawha St area. Workers posted roadside near WVU Tech at the Church St turnoff on S Kanawha are directing traffic, stopping motorists in brief intervals as work continues. The...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy