This town is helping throw a retirement party for an employee with Down syndrome who was fired from a local Wendy’s

Marriage does not have to be the reason some adult children move out. Living apart can bring everyone closer. - Josephine Chia. The number of people living in households that include several generations of a family has been steadily increasing in the United States. According to an analysis of census data conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2016, 40% of young adults in the United States now live in families consisting of multiple generations. The Millennial generation has the highest rate of living at home with either their parents or their grandparents. There are more people between the ages of 18 to 34 who live with their parents than in any other living arrangement. Thirty-three percent of people who are between the ages of 25 to 29 live with their parents.

