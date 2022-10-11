Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’m a Dentist, and Here’s Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth Right After Drinking Coffee’
Drinking fluids in the morning is a healthy habit routinely recommended by leading health experts. After all, we lose approximately one liter of water overnight from the humidity of our breath alone, so staying adequately hydrated with water upon waking (and all day) is essential to feel and perform our best. Coffee, while a diuretic, is one other popular morning beverage option that's packed with antioxidants and gut health benefits, and having a cup in the morning can—for some of us—be the deciding factor between having a productive day and one that's wildly sleepy.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
My mom taught me an anti-aging tip – it looks strange but it works, people can’t believe she’s 72
A DERMATOLOGIST'S mom has told her about an unusual beauty routine that she says slows down aging. Skincare influencer Dr Mamina Turegano (@drmamina) uploaded a video of the 72-year-old Japanese woman demonstrating an ancient skincare process. Dr Turegano shared the skincare secret as part of a series on the "sometimes-strange...
People are only just realizing how you’re meant to use shower racks & it’s so much easier
A CREATIVE person on TikTok has shared a clever way to use shower racks that is less messy and more resourceful. People online are flabbergasted over how easy the cleaning trick is and how they didn't discover it sooner. TikTok user V’ronica, known as @lifeunderglass on the platform, shares a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a skincare guru – anti-aging tips I wish I knew in my 20s, don’t overuse a common product or forget about your lips
A SKINCARE skincare guru in her mid-thirties has compiled the top tips she wished she knew when she was in her 20s. Amy Chang is skin-obsessed and shares her beauty tricks with her followers. She has shared three skincare steps she wishes she did differently when she was younger, and one is especially surprising.
Comments / 0