DENVER EAT & DRINK
DENVER THINGS TO DO
CBS News
Denver International Airport target in cyber-attack
National security investigators say several major airports were impacted. Flights have not been impacted, they say.
Colorado city worst in the country for package theft, according to report
A recent data analysis by SafeWise.com, suggests that Denver was the worst metro city in the United States for package theft in 2021. According to the report, Denver has been on a steady climb up the list since 2019 and surpassed San Francisco for the number one spot last year.
coloradopolitics.com
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
1310kfka.com
Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison
Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
Woman sentenced for high school parking lot robbery
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who robbed a student in a high school parking lot in August of last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Fort Collins Police Services said a Poudre High School student reported that Kayla Dreiling approached her in the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021 and asked to borrow her phone.
74-year-old man, woman die in murder-suicide
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.
2 people killed in crash on I-25
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m. It wasn't clear whether their car was on the highway or the shoulder.
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted
Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.
nbc11news.com
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
newsy.com
Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do
An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
