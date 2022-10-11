ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud

BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison

Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Woman sentenced for high school parking lot robbery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who robbed a student in a high school parking lot in August of last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Fort Collins Police Services said a Poudre High School student reported that Kayla Dreiling approached her in the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021 and asked to borrow her phone.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

2 people killed in crash on I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock on Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m. It wasn't clear whether their car was on the highway or the shoulder.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO

