POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
McConnell backs Senate's election reform bill, calls Cheney-backed plan a 'non-starter'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP
A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against Kevin Priola, a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat, ruling the effort should be conducted after Priola is sworn in in January to represent a new district created by redistricting.The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats' prospects of retaining a majority in the state Senate, where they hold a 21-14 advantage, after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The party holds a larger majority in the House as well as all top statewide offices, including the governorship.Recall leaders vowed Tuesday to appeal the ruling, which would likely force them to discard...
Washington Examiner
Independent Evan McMullin closes in on Mike Lee’s lead in Utah Senate race
Independent candidate Evan McMullin has closed in on Sen. Mike Lee’s lead in the polls for Utah’s Senate race, heating up what is expected to be one of the most competitive elections in decades in the deep-red state. About 41% of registered Utah voters say they’d vote for...
nativenewsonline.net
Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker: “I’m Native American”
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has made many exaggerated claims throughout the 2022 election cycle—from his statement that “too much money is going to trees” to his false claims that he was a high school valedictorian and that he “spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school.”
thecentersquare.com
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
KETV.com
Incumbent Don Bacon, state Sen. Tony Vargas face off in one of two debates for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
OMAHA, Neb. — The debate hosted by WOWT at the Omaha Press Club covered many topics, from immigration to voter ID. Democrat and Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas said more needs to be done to help the border patrol and those seeking citizenship. The Republican incumbent Congressman Don Bacon said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is four times worse than it was just two years ago.
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ted Budd for U.S. Senate
Garner, NC – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
