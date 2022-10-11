Read full article on original website
thinking for myself
1d ago
am I the only black that doesn't see this dude as a Reverend he's just another one of the many of the devil's minions it is written beware of false prophets
4
Journey For Truth
2d ago
just because you're black you get a contract that's not what Martin Luther King preached about
11
Don
2d ago
Norm Edwards is a locally known scam artist just like Sharpton. Neither have any credibility
8
wksu.org
Protesters call for more inclusion of Black contractors in Sherwin Williams' global headquarters
Protesters gathered in front of Cleveland City Hall Tuesday to express their frustration and anger over what they say is a lack of inclusion in the construction of Sherwin William’s new global headquarters. They’re calling on the company to name a Black contractor as a key partner in the project.
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
spectrumnews1.com
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise, researchers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women, authorities say. Annette Sumlin is one of the faces of that trend. “I know a lot of single African American women of all ages, and they’re scared...
Seven Hills purchases second Rockside Road property with eye on economic development
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City Council this week approved the $275,000 purchase of a .5-acre lot with a house on Rockside Road. The upcoming acquisition is tied to the city’s $320,000 purchase three years ago of a .74-acre Crossview Road corner home, a site that in the future will be used to create a right-turn-only lane for drivers headed east on Rockside Road.
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Richmond Heights seeks grant to redesign Richmond, Wilson Mills roads streetscapes
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is applying for a Cuyahoga County grant that, if successful and if money can be found, could change a portion of Richmond Heights’ streetscape. The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission grant is a competitive one, meaning other county communities will also be applying. Richmond...
Concerns rise over panhandling in downtown Cleveland as Guardians prepare to host American League Division Series
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' unexpected and exciting playoff run brought tens of thousands to downtown Cleveland to be a part of the ride when the Tampa Bay Rays were in town last weekend. More of the same is expected when the Guardians welcome in the New York Yankees...
Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive
He's better positioned to bring transparent, responsive government voters have demanded, says editorial
Conversion of offices to apartments lead to lower office vacancy rates in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two new reports sizing up the use of downtown Cleveland office space note shrinking vacancy rates, but say that is in part due to conversion of office space to residential uses. Real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle released a report that showed office vacancies had decreased...
Debate continues over Cleveland Heights City Council-mayor accord on interactions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council continues to go back and forth over a written agreement on how to seek information from Mayor Kahlil Seren and input from his department directors. Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart and Vice President Craig Cobb all signed a Sept. 21 “memorandum of understanding”...
newsnet5
Zagara’s Market closes after nearly 100 years of family-owned service to Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The third-generation, family-owned, Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights is closing on Oct. 21, but another family-owned business is taking over. “It’s bittersweet. It’s definitely bittersweet,” said John Zagara, the owner. Most shoppers at Zagara’s Marketplace know the place...
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
cleveland19.com
Guardians vs. Yankees: Cleveland mayor proposes bet with New York City mayor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is feeling lucky as the Guardians prepare to face the New York Yankees. Bibb proposed a bet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams early Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. “Hey @NYCMayor let’s make a deal. I’m willing to bet a freshly tapped...
Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years
Cleveland Police will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Council reduces funding for Say Yes Cleveland family support specialists
Cuyahoga County Council voted Tuesday evening to appropriate $4.9 million to fund family support specialists for the Say Yes Cleveland program, cutting almost in half what the county had initially budgeted to pay for the program, now in its fourth year. Family support specialists provide wrap-around services to families and...
