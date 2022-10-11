Read full article on original website
Related
Man survives acute pancreatitis scare, doctors warn New Yorkers about the disease
Dr. Braha says the main sign of pancreatitis is severe pain in the abdomen that radiates to the back or shoulder, especially after a meal and lasts for 30 minutes or more.
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
Atrial Premature Complexes in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Atrial premature complexes in dogs happen when a dog’s heart beat becomes premature and irregular. The condition is likened to a heart skipping a beat. Unfortunately, the condition affects both older dogs and smaller dog breeds the most. The condition is also referred to as premature atrial contractions. If...
WebMD
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Your Heart
When you think of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), back pain is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But heart disease -- an umbrella term for several types of heart conditions -- should be on your radar, too. Research suggests AS raises your risk for heart disease and stroke by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heart Cancer in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Heart cancer in dogs happens when a tumor develops from the blood vessels in the heart. Unfortunately, the condition can become life-threatening. Generally, the condition affects middle-aged and senior dogs more than younger pups. Additionally, certain breeds are more predisposed to the condition, including German Shepherds, Boxers, and Golden Retrievers.
Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Congestive cardiomyopathy in dogs happens when the left side of the heart cannot pump blood around the body. The condition is often genetic. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the condition. Although lifestyle changes can help to manage the condition. If you see the signs of congestive cardiomyopathy in your...
Comments / 0