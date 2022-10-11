ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Atrial Premature Complexes in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Atrial premature complexes in dogs happen when a dog’s heart beat becomes premature and irregular. The condition is likened to a heart skipping a beat. Unfortunately, the condition affects both older dogs and smaller dog breeds the most. The condition is also referred to as premature atrial contractions. If...
PETS
WebMD

Ankylosing Spondylitis and Your Heart

When you think of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), back pain is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But heart disease -- an umbrella term for several types of heart conditions -- should be on your radar, too. Research suggests AS raises your risk for heart disease and stroke by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
DogTime

Heart Cancer in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Heart cancer in dogs happens when a tumor develops from the blood vessels in the heart. Unfortunately, the condition can become life-threatening. Generally, the condition affects middle-aged and senior dogs more than younger pups. Additionally, certain breeds are more predisposed to the condition, including German Shepherds, Boxers, and Golden Retrievers.
PETS
DogTime

Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Congestive cardiomyopathy in dogs happens when the left side of the heart cannot pump blood around the body. The condition is often genetic. Unfortunately, there is no cure for the condition. Although lifestyle changes can help to manage the condition. If you see the signs of congestive cardiomyopathy in your...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy