These are the 13 Can’t Miss Pop Concerts in Philly For the Rest of 2022
Hot off one of the biggest summers EVER in Philadelphia music, the fall and winter of 2022 is shaping up to be a GREAT time for concerts in the Philly area. So we've got a list of EVERY pop concert (that we know about so far) posted below that we'll keep updating. Scroll down to check it out.
Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th
- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
Famous Actor, Pennsbury Grad Visiting Alma Mater to Discuss Career in Interview
A well-known actor will be visiting his former high school in Fairless Hills to discuss his career at an upcoming speaking engagement. Richard Kind, known for his roles in Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and various animated children’s movies, will be attending an interview event at Pennsbury High School West on Oct. 13 at 5 PM. The interview, followed by a question and answer segment, will be held at “The Cave” in the high school.
‘Jawn’ is more than a noun. It connects us to who we are, beyond our city and region
Philadelphia, we need to talk about how the word jawn has been used in recent years. If we keep going at the rate of a Jawn Morgan SEPTA bus barreling down Washington Avenue, we’re going to lose its more nuanced meaning. Jawn is one of those words that has...
This Late Actress Began Her Career in Bucks County. Read to See When and Where
The famed actress began her career in plays in Bucks County.Image via Kordell Gustafson. A beloved actress, known for her various film and television roles, got her start in one of Bucks County’s most well-known playhouses. Hanna O’Reilly wrote about the actress’ early career for WFMZ-69.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review
When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
Bacon-themed restaurant coming to South Philly
A popular Philly food truck is getting a permanent home. Bake’n Bacon is taking over the former location of Devil’s Den at 11th and Ellsworth streets.
Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey
Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
It started as a pandemic passion project. Now, 2 brothers are opening up a gourmet kitchen for dogs in Bucks County
The newest gourmet kitchen in Bucks County is serving up a meaty menu: pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, chicken. But these items aren’t being cooked up for humans. They’re for their furry friends. Saint Rocco’s Treats started off as a pandemic passion project for Kolby and Kaleb Rush, two brothers...
What's Up This Weekend: 40+ Craft Shows, Live Concerts and October Haunts
Have a fabulous fall weekend in Bucks County! Head to Charlann Farms to pick your own pumpkin, tour the scarecrows at Peddler’s Village or attend a frightening food truck festival at Bolton Mansion!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park
The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
New video released after Philadelphia 13-year-old inappropriately touched on way to school
In the new video, the accused predator is seen approaching the child and putting his arm around her.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
