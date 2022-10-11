ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Famous Actor, Pennsbury Grad Visiting Alma Mater to Discuss Career in Interview

A well-known actor will be visiting his former high school in Fairless Hills to discuss his career at an upcoming speaking engagement. Richard Kind, known for his roles in Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and various animated children’s movies, will be attending an interview event at Pennsbury High School West on Oct. 13 at 5 PM. The interview, followed by a question and answer segment, will be held at “The Cave” in the high school.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
94.5 PST

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
phillychitchat.com

Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey

Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park

The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

