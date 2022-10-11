Read full article on original website
Richland County commissioners hope to save money with financial services contract
MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved three-year contracts with an Ohio firm to help prepare financial reports, a move they said will save the county money. The unanimous vote to contract with Julian & Grube for $85,200 over the next three years came during a meeting with...
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project
MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side. The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room...
Wooster resident killed, Mansfield man evaluate at scene for minor injuries in Ashland County crash
MOHICAN TOWNSHIP – A Wooster resident was killed and a Mansfield man was evaluated at the scene for possible minor injuries after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gale A Stauffer, 57, of Wooster, was pronounced deceased at University Hospitals Samaritan...
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
Federal fugitive, Mansfield man with felonious assault charge wanted by authorities
MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.
SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22
ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail. The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.
Richland County Board of Elections seeks poll workers
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Board of Elections needs additional poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election. Therefore, the Board has scheduled two classes for new Precinct Election Officials (Poll Workers) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 West Longview Avenue at the Upper-Level Classroom. New poll workers only need to attend one of the classes. If you enter through the front entrance from the main front parking area, the classroom will be to your right, past the elevators.
OhioHealth Cancer Care begins transplant phase of blood & marrow transplant program
COLUMBUS – OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant on Oct. 12. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022.
Jill Shaffer
ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
Mansfield Christian purchases student greenhouse
MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Christian School won't just learn about the lifecycle of a plant this spring. Inside the school's new greenhouse, they're going to witness it.
Junior Achievement expands Inspire program to connect high school students & employers
MANSFIELD – To help guide and enlighten Ohio students as they consider their future careers, Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio (JA) is proud to present JA Inspire to Hire. A career exploration experience unlike any other, JA Inspire to Hire is a collaborative effort of local educators and...
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
Lexington prepares for 3rd annual Halloween Walk on Oct. 15
LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk....
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion
GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
