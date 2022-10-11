MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Board of Elections needs additional poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election. Therefore, the Board has scheduled two classes for new Precinct Election Officials (Poll Workers) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 West Longview Avenue at the Upper-Level Classroom. New poll workers only need to attend one of the classes. If you enter through the front entrance from the main front parking area, the classroom will be to your right, past the elevators.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO