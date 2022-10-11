ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?

From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Split, End Engagement

'Teen Mom' star Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley are no more ... ending their relationship two months after getting engaged. The two tell us, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup

Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Ime Udoka’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Fianceé Nia Long & Their Romance

Ime Udoka, 45, is not only the former coach for the Boston Celtics but also the longtime partner of actress Nia Long, 51. The pair have been together since 2010 and even have a child together. On Sept. 23, 2022, the actress broke her silence about Ime’s alleged affair which reportedly led to his suspension from his team. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.” Below is everything you need to know about Nia and the former basketball player’s longtime romance.
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace.  After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart.  Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
