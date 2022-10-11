Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?
From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement
Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
toofab.com
Maci Bookout Reveals How Son Bentley, Now 13, Feels About Being on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)
She also spills on navigating social media with a teen and why she's okay missing out on filming with Jenelle Evans. Maci Bookout has been sharing her life with MTV since 2011, when she appeared on the first season of "16 and Pregnant" -- and her son Bentley has grown up in front of the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
TMZ.com
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer and Fiancé Split, End Engagement
'Teen Mom' star Leah Messer and her fiancé Jaylan Mobley are no more ... ending their relationship two months after getting engaged. The two tell us, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup
Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Teen Mom fans think Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln, 8, is dad Javi Marroquin’s ‘clone’ in hilarious video
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry's son Lincoln looks just like his dad, Javi Marroquin, in a funny new video, fans have expressed. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the video of her eight-year-old son Sunday on TikTok. Captioned, "He didn't finish it," the video shows Lincoln tasting a frappuccino made from...
Ime Udoka’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Fianceé Nia Long & Their Romance
Ime Udoka, 45, is not only the former coach for the Boston Celtics but also the longtime partner of actress Nia Long, 51. The pair have been together since 2010 and even have a child together. On Sept. 23, 2022, the actress broke her silence about Ime’s alleged affair which reportedly led to his suspension from his team. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.” Below is everything you need to know about Nia and the former basketball player’s longtime romance.
realitytitbit.com
Josiah Roloff looks just like his older brother Jackson at five months old
The Roloff family are always sharing updates on their lives, even when they aren’t busy filming Little People Big World. So when Tori shared a picture of hers and Zach’s youngest child, Josiah, at five months, fans were overjoyed. It was on October 4th when Tori took to...
LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Welcome Adorable New Addition to Family: Meet Their Dog Daisy May
Life changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, welcomed a new addition to their family. Amy, 60, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, to reveal that she and Chris, 60, adopted a rescue dog named Daisy May. “The new addition to...
PETS・
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Shares Cryptic Message on ‘Toxic Situations’ Amid Pedro Jimeno Divorce
Knowing her self-worth. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) shared a cryptic message about “toxic situations” amid her messy divorce from her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno. “I love myself enough to walk away from toxic situations,” the text post read, which Chantel, 31, shared via...
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Audrey Deliver Sweet Surprise to Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff on 60th Birthday
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated her 60th birthday on Sept. 17 and kept the party going into the weekend. Her daughters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff joined forces to throw a surprise party for Amy on Saturday. Amy shared photos from the big day on her Instagram Story Sunday.
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0