Dry and warm weather for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions staying nice and dry across the Desert Southwest, but a slight warm-up is taking over for the next upcoming days. A weak ridge of high pressure will settle over our area resulting in temperatures being about 5 degrees above normal. Tomorrow is expected...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
Seasonable start to the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, we will have plenty of sunshine with clear skies. Afternoon highs will be near our average of 92-degrees so pretty enjoyable Columbus Day. We still have some lingering moisture within our area with more storm potential for the higher elevations tomorrow and and later this week.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
YCAT bus drivers could go on strike after a new contract deal was not agreed upon
YCAT bus drivers could go on strike if they don't reach a deal on a new three-year contract tonight. The post YCAT bus drivers could go on strike after a new contract deal was not agreed upon appeared first on KYMA.
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program
The Child & Family Resources and Children's Action Alliance will host a celebration for families enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The post Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Jackson
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Jackson!. Jackson is a 9-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is super sweet. Jackson gets along well with dogs of all sizes and walks great on a leash and is also housebroken. Jackson is a kind of dog who is always smiling and he...
Prop 416
The General Plan is an extensive document that provides. guidance for the social, economic, environmental and. overall physical development of the City of Yuma. It consists. of a series of interlinked chapters addressing state required. elements/subjects. These elements seem quite varied, but. each constitutes an important piece of the same...
Hispanic Heritage month local leader spotlight on chef Lucy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from Caterfit Yuma, shares her pride in her heritage and culture. She brings a taste of culture to every dish she prepares for her family and strangers. Lucy says it is important for the future generations of Hispanics to carry on culture and...
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Colonoscopies may reduce cancer deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new study suggests colonoscopy may reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50-percent. The catch is that is only true-in-people actually get the scan. The study, published Sunday in the New England Journal of medicine, looked at 84-thousand European...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event
October is Crime Prevention Month. Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) was an event held by police agencies statewide. The post Yuma’s local law enforcement agencies brings community together at 20th annual G.A.I.N. event appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
