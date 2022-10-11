Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty

It all started with a big bang! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey. The Hollywood couple went public in May after meeting at the Ozark final season premiere in a “love at first sight” Meet Cute (streaming now on Peacock). “It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical… it was perfect.” 36-year-old Cuoco said. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, as did 40-year-old Pelphrey in a separate post. The two celebrated with pink-frosted cake to signify the baby’s a girl, as well as matching “mama bear” and “papa bear” mugs.