Twin sister of Hard Rock collapse victim Anthony Magrette still hurting and angry three years later

By Kenny Lopez
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Oct. 12 marks three years since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed on Canal Street, killing three construction workers . As we approach the anniversary of the horrific event , one of the victim’s sisters is telling us why she’s still furious with the City of New Orleans.

On that October day, Jose Arreola, Quinnyon Wimberly, and Anthony Magrette were the workers who died. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Magrette’s twin sister, Angela, about her brother and how she feels his death could’ve been prevented.

“Today marks 1,093 days since that building went down on my brother,” Magrette said.

Day after day, the pain and anguish won’t go away for Magrette.

“Every day, there is a heavy weight in my chest,” Magrette added. “I cry and get angry. I have a lot of anger built up in me because being without him is torture. It truly is torture.”

She’s still furious with the way she claims the City of New Orleans handled the collapse .

“They called off the search on Saturday. They knew he was alive because they told us there was an infrared heartbeat on the building. It was him because they described his tattoos and they just left him there to die.”

Her heart still hurts just thinking about it.

“How can you leave somebody? How do you do that, he had a life, he had a family that suffers every day now,” she said.

Even though every day is hard for her, one thing that brings her some peace is remembering him. Anthony loved the Saints, fishing, and dancing.

One of her favorite memories is when Anthony danced with a friend’s daughter. The girl was dying of cancer and would never get to go to her own prom. That’s the kind of man Anthony was.

“He was special. They don’t make him like him. I wish the world could’ve met him. He made sure he always made you feel first like you were the most important thing,” she said.

Now the most important thing for Angela and her family is to see the day that…

“I get justice for my brother . If it takes the last breath in me. I will not stop fighting,” said Magrette.

Magrette says as of now, she has no answers as to if her family will be compensated in any way, nor if criminal charges will be brought against anyone involved in the construction of the Hard Rock.

District Attorney Jason Williams says he will update us when the information becomes available.

A memorial service for Anthony Magrette will be held this Saturday at 12 p.m. at Mel Ott Park on the West Bank.

