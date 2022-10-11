ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Hermitage, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sharon High School soccer team will have a game with Kennedy Catholic High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
SHARON, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 26-year-old Jahlil Smith was found lying on the ground next to a mountain bike. Officers say he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”

While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local jeweler suing PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
UNIONTOWN, PA
ems1.com

Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
MEADVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

