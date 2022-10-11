Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
Hermitage, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
ellwoodcity.org
Helling Stadium to Open to Guests, Spectators, Athletes for Homecoming Game
Ellwood City Area School District will open the gates to the newly renovated Helling Stadium on Friday, October 14 in its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls. The game starts at 7 p.m., and the district is excited to invite the public to take the first peek at the new stadium.
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Man arrested in Penn Hills homicide
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Gunshots rang out Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. along Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 26-year-old Jahlil Smith was found lying on the ground next to a mountain bike. Officers say he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
butlerradio.com
Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”
While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Local jeweler suing PNC Bank
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
beavercountyradio.com
One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
