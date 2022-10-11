Read full article on original website
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
EFD battles blaze on the west side
The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.
14news.com
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
Popular Food Truck Serving Indiana & Illinois Calling It Quits At The End of 2022
The very first thing I saw on Facebook this morning was a video announcement from one of my favorite food trucks. Simply titled 'Two Farmers Announcement', I thought maybe they were announcing a new burger or a new kind of beignet. But the words coming out of Dillon and Cloe's mouth made me sad...At first.
National Pet Influencer Raises $1300 for Indiana Shelter in One Night As Part of 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour
A Florida man with a big heart and a big social media following found his way to one Evansville, Indiana animal rescue where he put his personality and his followers to work to help raise money for the shelter as part of his 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour. Raising...
14news.com
Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
wevv.com
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support
Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wevv.com
'Expungement Fair' scheduled to happen in Henderson
There's an "Expungement Fair" scheduled to happen for residents in Henderson, Kentucky. The event will be hosted by Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Henderson County Housing Authority Boswell Room at 111 S. Adams St. in Henderson. The Expungement...
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
Huge Fall Rummage Sale To Benefit Local Women & Children’s Homeless Shelter This Weekend
Do your kiddos need fall and winter clothing? How about you? There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale in Owensboro this weekend to benefit a local homeless shelter and we've got all the details. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of...
city-countyobserver.com
Old Henderson Road Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
vincennespbs.org
Get rid of stuff this weekend
This Saturday is the first of 2 Large Item Disposal Days in Vincennes. The city of Vincennes has again teamed up with Republic Services to give Vincennes citizens a chance to get rid of large unwanted items. Those items include things that don’t fit in trash bags like furniture, mattresses,...
Official calls Corydon structure fire “suspicious”
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Henderson battled a structure fire on Wilson Lane early Friday morning. Several departments responded, including Corydon, Cairo, Smith Mills, and Henderson City/County rescue. Corydon’s Civil Defense Fire and Rescue Chief told Eyewitness News while the cause of the fire is still being determined, the fire is “suspicious” in nature. […]
OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
bodyshopbusiness.com
Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight
Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company...
wevv.com
United Companies announces purchase of Tri-State Aero in Evansville
Officials with United Companies announced their purchase of Tri-State Aero, Inc. on Friday. United Companies, headquartered in Evansville, takes the reins of Tri-State Aero (TSA) from now-former owner and President John Zeidler. “We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its...
