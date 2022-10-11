Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Multiple-vehicle accident injures one in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, MI— One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday. City Police say around 6:10 p-m, a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 74-year-old Negaunee resident tried to make a left turn onto Croix Street from. US-41. They failed to yield to a GMC Sierra driven by...
WLUC
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Sands Township early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to the area of M553 and Olsen Road in Sands Township at around 2:20 a.m. where a head-on crash had happened. The crash completely blocked both lanes of M553.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
WLUC
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming man injured in Tilden Township accident
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, MI— An Ishpeming man was taken to the hospital after his pickup crashed into a telephone pole in Tilden Township Friday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:50 p.m. on County Road 476 near County Road PAJ. Paul Trudell, 55, was northbound when he lost control of his truck and hit a utility pole. He was taken to UPHS-Marquette with non-life-threatening injuries.
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Woman Arrested For DUI After Downtown Marquette Crash
A 55-year-old Ishpeming woman was arrested on Friday for third offense drunk driving after a traffic crash on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The Marquette County Sheriff says the incident happened at 3:30 in the afternoon when the woman drove her car across the center line and crashed head-on into a Tesla.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Portion Of Escanaba’s South 15th Street Closed For Repaving
Beginning Tuesday October 11th at 8:00am: South 15th Street will be closed to all traffic for paving. All of South 15th Street will be closed to traffic and will include the intersections of 2nd Avenue South, 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South. Construction is anticipated to be completed by...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Range Telecommunications Building Damaged By Fire
Marquette Township Fire Rescue was dispatched to Range Telecommunications, at 2342 US 42 West, for structure fire with flames showing. Chocolay Township Fire and Marquette City Fire were automatically dispatched per our agencies auto aid agreement. The call came in at just after 1:00 Monday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WLUC
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette County Economic Club in search of more members
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County is holding another meeting next week. The meeting will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and will cover the topic of cyber security.
WLUC
Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday. Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation. He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P.,...
WLUC
A walk through Escanaba’s past: Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A show people are “dying” to see. Players de Noc is preparing for “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk.”. “It’s about Escanaba and about all of the founders and just really interesting people,” said Nicole Rossell, the head ghoul of the show.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
WLUC
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
WLUC
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
WLUC
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
wnmufm.org
Robertson sentenced on prescription offenses
MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor has been sentenced, after he was convicted on various drug-related charges in June. Jonathan Robertson was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for 210 days already served. He was also given a year of probation. Robertson was originally arrested for prescribing...
WLUC
Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence. Pickets will...
