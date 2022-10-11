Read full article on original website
Related
‘M3GAN’ Is Voiced by the Viral ‘Penny Nickel Dime’ Girl
The trailer for new horror movie M3GAN dropped yesterday (Oct. 11) and immediately led to an explosion of memes. Most notably, people realized that the voice of M3GAN is an internet legend: the "Penny Nickel Dime" girl. The "Penny Nickel Dime" girl's real name is Jenna Davis. She's an 18-year-old...
Woman Has No Idea Her New Boyfriend Slept With Her Daughter Last Year
A woman is struggling with how to tell her mom that she previously hooked up with the mom's new boyfriend. The woman took to Reddit explaining she is struggling with whether or not to tell her mom, especially considering she's the one who encouraged her to finally start dating again.
Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said one riff took listeners out of their comfort zone, and we can hear his point.
What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?
The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
The Monkees: The Real Reason Only Two of its Stars Appeared in Every Episode of The Series
Only two of 'The Monkees' stars appeared in every episode of the series, these are the reasons why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Has Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube
One of the most beloved rock tracks of the early 2000s, Audioslave's "Like a Stone," has reached the milestone of hitting 1 billion views on YouTube. Audioslave formed in 2001 when the members of Rage Against the Machine — minus frontman Zack de la Rocha — joined forces with vocalist Chris Cornell, who'd split with Soundgarden a few years prior and was pursuing a solo career. "Like a Stone" is featured on the supergroup's self-titled debut album, which came out in November of 2002.
Remember When Nickelback Released A Rock Cover Of Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”?
The internet has given Nickelback a really hard time, hasn’t it?. I mean, they’ve basically been the resident punching bag of the music industry for years now. Hell, people call Florida Georgia Line the Nickelback of country music (and not because they have the same producer). Anything that...
WWE・
Corey Taylor says he exchanged "strained but civil" text messages with Joey Jordison before the drummer's death
Slipknot frontman has regrets that they never "talked to him as a group"
Podcast Parents Draw Backlash for Not Bathing Their Kids for Literal ‘Months’
For many parents, bath time is a crucial part of their children's routine, but some moms and dads don't bathe their kids regularly. And it's not just celebrities such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who are participating in this bizarre hygiene movement. In a clip from the Dear Media...
KIDS・
Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’
A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity. Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.
PETS・
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Stage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under 6 months old. As it tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
This 2-Year-Old Who Was Devastated After Watching Mufasa Die in ‘The Lion King’ Is All of Us
A toddler's reaction to watching Mufasa die in Disney's The Lion King is traumatizing the internet all over again. In a viral video shared on TikTok, 2-year-old Rory sits in her cosmic PJs, a spoon clenched in one hand and her other hand tightly balled up in a fist, as she watches one of the most harrowing scenes to ever grace the silver screen.
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash
Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Paul McCartney Recalled the Previously Untold Backstory of an Old Beatles Photo
Paul McCartney recalled a story about himself and John Lennon that he hadn't told before. He said it's one of the few stories about The Beatles he hadn't told.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0