Behind Viral Videos

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Has Hit 1 Billion Views on YouTube

One of the most beloved rock tracks of the early 2000s, Audioslave's "Like a Stone," has reached the milestone of hitting 1 billion views on YouTube. Audioslave formed in 2001 when the members of Rage Against the Machine — minus frontman Zack de la Rocha — joined forces with vocalist Chris Cornell, who'd split with Soundgarden a few years prior and was pursuing a solo career. "Like a Stone" is featured on the supergroup's self-titled debut album, which came out in November of 2002.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
Kesha’s Mom Responds to ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Lyric Backlash

Amid the popularity of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters, people are calling a few famous pop songs' lyrics into question. Apparently, many folks were unaware of who Jeffrey Dahmer was prior to the show's airing, and now that they know, songs such as Kesha's "Cannibal" are being considered controversial.
