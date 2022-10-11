Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race
Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
Former Winston-Salem alderman gets special proclamation for 105th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a packed house to celebrate a birthday milestone few live to see. Former Winston-Salem alderman Dr. Virginia K. Newell turned 105 years old. The City of Winston-Salem hosted a birthday celebration at Salem Lake Marina. In 1977, Dr. Newell became one of the first African American women elected as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford State House Candidate Tops List For Criminal Charges
The Raleigh News & Observer reported on Monday, Oct. 10 on the results of running criminal background checks on more than 300 candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including all state House and state Senate candidates. A Guilford County candidate for state representative was right at the top of...
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Oct. 10, 2022
Elections are closing in fast. We will soon have to make a final choice for those that will work for us. Note that phrase – “work for us.” They work for us, not the other way around. One of those running is Phil Byrd. He is running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elonnewsnetwork.com
New Elon University residence hall plans shared with Town of Elon council
Construction plans for a new Elon University residence hall were presented to Elon Town Council at the regular meeting on Oct. 11. The council also approved a budgetary amendment and heard a presentation from the town of Elon Fire Chief Landon Massey. Set to break ground on June 1, the...
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in North Carolina
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received a call at 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
Controversial development proposal in Jamestown postponed after community concerns
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – The Jamestown Town Council unanimously agreed to postpone its decision on a controversial development proposal. It was standing room only in the Jamestown Civic Center as town leaders heard from the town planner, developer and residents concerned about the proposal on Tuesday. Representatives from D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United […]
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Fight involving knife at Cummings High School in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) said EMS was called to Cummings High School Tuesday after two students were involved in a fight with a knife. The incident has been turned over to Burlington police. Police said the two students had cuts that were non-life threatening. There's...
Greensboro City Council approves safe parking for people living in vehicles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council approved a proposal that will give the unhoused a new option for safe shelter. It’s an overnight safe parking site for the homeless that will come with additional services. People who qualify have to be living in their vehicles, are homeless and desire to eventually move to […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
Greensboro's trash guidelines look different come November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city program is charging people for leaving their trash out and it's set to begin next month. Greensboro Waste Directions Supervisor, Tori Carli, said it's set to begin next month. The push for change started in June, where the city of Greensboro planned to...
rhinotimes.com
The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back
On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
Comments / 1