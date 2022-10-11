ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race

Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
ELON, NC
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'

When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
MEBANE, NC
Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Guilford State House Candidate Tops List For Criminal Charges

The Raleigh News & Observer reported on Monday, Oct. 10 on the results of running criminal background checks on more than 300 candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, including all state House and state Senate candidates. A Guilford County candidate for state representative was right at the top of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Letters To The Editor: Oct. 10, 2022

Elections are closing in fast. We will soon have to make a final choice for those that will work for us. Note that phrase – “work for us.” They work for us, not the other way around. One of those running is Phil Byrd. He is running...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
New Elon University residence hall plans shared with Town of Elon council

Construction plans for a new Elon University residence hall were presented to Elon Town Council at the regular meeting on Oct. 11. The council also approved a budgetary amendment and heard a presentation from the town of Elon Fire Chief Landon Massey. Set to break ground on June 1, the...
ELON, NC
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
PHOTOS: Former Culp Weaving textile mill burns in North Carolina

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire departments across Alamance County responded to the fire on East Parker Street Tuesday night. The building, which used to be the Culp Weaving Textile Mill, caught fire sometime Tuesday night. Graham Fire Department received a call at 9:15 p.m. from someone who leaves near East Parker Street and said they […]
GRAHAM, NC
Controversial development proposal in Jamestown postponed after community concerns

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – The Jamestown Town Council unanimously agreed to postpone its decision on a controversial development proposal.   It was standing room only in the Jamestown Civic Center as town leaders heard from the town planner, developer and residents concerned about the proposal on Tuesday. Representatives from D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back

On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
GREENSBORO, NC

