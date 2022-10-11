ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Spring, TX
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Library#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Arts Center Of Corpus#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KIII 3News

Grace United Methodist Church continues pumpkin patch tradition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down. The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy