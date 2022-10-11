Read full article on original website
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
Organizers in Portland invite community members to a haunted house for Halloween
PORTLAND, Texas — For the first time, a homeowner in Portland opened his house for visitors to enjoy a spooky experience. The house includes outside decorations some can enjoy from the not-so-spooky sidewalk. For those looking for a fright, the haunted house starts at the entrance of the garage....
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
Jazz Fest organizers prepare to kick off the three-day annual event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers and musicians are dusting off their gear and preparing to head to Heritage Park in preparation of the annual Texas Jazz Fest. The three-day event is a tradition in the Coastal Bend. From Friday through Sunday, visitors can walk through Heritage Park in Downtown...
City looks to rejuvenate Labonte, Cole parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi now has a vision of what it would like both Cole and Labonte parks to eventually be. Cole and Labonte are two of the city's 185 parks; both need polishing, and that's what the city would like to see happen.
New developments, nature preserve coming to North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a reading today to re-zone 240 acres on North Padre Island for a long-term development project. The master plan for the property, called Whitecap Preserve, will include more than 600 residential lots and an additional 50 acres for commercial and natural uses.
City council members unimpressed with ABC's new management company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials brought in OVG 360 this summer with hopes of turning the American Bank Center around. Now, though, city council members tell 3NEWS that the company’s promises aren’t being kept, and the ABC’s top execs might be jumping ship.
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials said Wednesday it’s going to cost about $17 million to renovate the region's airport. "Construction will basically last the whole calendar year of 2023,” said CCIA Aviation Director Tyler Miller. The federal government is covering 90 percent of...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
Refugio VFD sparks passion for fire safety in local schoolkids for Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some lucky kids over at Refugio Elementary School had a special experience today. The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department paid a few pre-k and kindergarten classes a visit to give them a fire safety lesson this morning. Students were able to handle the fire truck's water hose, and even got to try on the chief's gear.
Grace United Methodist Church continues pumpkin patch tradition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen explains how they have managed to keep their fundraising pumpkin patch prices down. The Director of Youth Programs, Victoria Low spoke with 3NEWS and said, "When we sell the pumpkins, a large percentage of it goes back to the Navajo reservation and then a small percentage stays here and we use it for youth activities. Trips, church camps, it pays for outreach that we have here with youth programs that we have going on."
Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding. However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes,...
Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
USS Lexington gets into the spirit of spooky season with "Haunting on the Blue Ghost"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's October, and that means it's spooky season!. The USS Lexington Museum is already rumored to be haunted, but the ex-aircraft carrier is set to take its fright up a level with its yearly “Haunting on the Blue Ghost,” the largest haunted house in South Texas.
New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.
TAMUCC celebrates National Coming Out Day with "Coming Out Party"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is National Coming Out Day, a day that acknowledges the moment a member of the LGBTQIA+ community “comes out of the closet” to family, friends and the world. Of course, it’s only fitting that the Island University celebrated this day with a...
Thank you, Corpus Christi! 3NEWS dominates "Best of the Best" awards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents made it clear this year that not only is 3NEWS known and trusted, it's also the "Best of the Best." The Corpus Christi Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards results are in, and the 3NEWS team won big in the contest's media categories.
