WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
WSET
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
WSET
LU to collect supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students will be putting their efforts towards helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Students will participate in a supply drive for families organized by the school's LU Serve Now Initiative. A trailer will be parked at the Vines Center from 9...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
WSET
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
WSET
Update: 17 healthy dogs ready for loving homes after Parvo sickness, LHS says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has an update for some very sick dogs brought into their care in August. LHS said the community was so generous in supporting us to help these dogs, so they wanted to take a moment to give folks an update. Back...
WSET
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
WSET
$11.5M goal set to complete major transformation of Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg is another step closer to a major transformation. The YMCA of Central Virginia has announced that they have set an $11.5 Million Capital Campaign goal to complete the transformation of the current Downtown YMCA. They said the successful completion of...
chathamstartribune.com
Now in their 90s, GW teacher, student reconnect
Mary Lou Cook Hall has the memory for people and events. Dot Wyatt Adams has a knack for cracking jokes. Last week the pair sat together at Commonwealth Senior Living in the warm sunshine, reminiscing about shared acquaintances, football games, homecoming queens, former students and teachers and the intricacies of filling a dance card.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSET
'Being a leader:' Lynchburg City School introduces 'Book Vending Machine' for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new book vending machine in one of the Lynchburg City Schools. Linkhorne Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine for students. This gives staff the opportunity to reward students who have been good leaders and learners. Each week, 22-star students are...
WSET
'We're in the streets:' Dozens left homeless after claiming James Crossing failed them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens are homeless after legal aid said James Crossing apartments backed out on their promise to keep them in a hotel. "It breaks my heart to know families are being separated, children are staying in cold cars, piled up," said one anonymous tenant. That's the...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WSET
Jefferson Forest First High School to Put On "Punk Rock Girl!"
Forest, VA (WSET) — Jefferson Forest is the first high school in the country to do the play "Punk Rock Girl!" The play runs from October 13-16. Emily got to dress up and join the fun!
