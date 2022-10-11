ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

LU to collect supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University students will be putting their efforts towards helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Students will participate in a supply drive for families organized by the school's LU Serve Now Initiative. A trailer will be parked at the Vines Center from 9...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
BEDFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Now in their 90s, GW teacher, student reconnect

Mary Lou Cook Hall has the memory for people and events. Dot Wyatt Adams has a knack for cracking jokes. Last week the pair sat together at Commonwealth Senior Living in the warm sunshine, reminiscing about shared acquaintances, football games, homecoming queens, former students and teachers and the intricacies of filling a dance card.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE

