Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue. When officers...
Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property. It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank. Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about...
Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee
An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
Abandoned hotel on Hosmer St. center of crime in Tacoma
An abandoned hotel on Hosmer Street seems to be the center of crime in Tacoma. Officials are trying to vacate the hotel and eventually reopen it as an option for affordable housing.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
Person injured by their own car during carjacking
Seattle Police say a victim was injured when someone took their car. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Driver crashes in yard after being shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday. At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue. Police found a 42-year-old...
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school
RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Seattle on Monday. The crash happened near Ravenna Northeast 65th Street, north of the University of Washington campus. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle struck a person following the collision. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced...
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school. Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm
Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April
SEATTLE - Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April. Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20. Moore came to help a friend who was...
Seattle police seek Westwood Village robbery suspects
Seattle police are asking the public for help to identify three people wanted for the armed robbery of a clothing store at Westwood Village. On Oct. 4, two men and a woman entered a clothing store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street. According to Seattle police, they began...
New 'micro fulfillment center' to begin operating at Rainier Avenue Safeway
SEATTLE — Safeway will operate a new "micro fulfillment center" at a Rainier Avenue store on October 12, hoping to process orders more quickly and allow them to open more delivery slots for customers, including those purchasing through use of SNAP benefits. "One of the primary causes of food...
Hosmer Street in Tacoma home for growing crime and violence
One abandoned hotel in particular has become the spot for drug use, gun violence and sex trafficking. The hotel's new owners are working to flip the property and turn it into affordable housing.
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...
