ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue. When officers...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puyallup, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
City
Puyallup, WA
MyNorthwest

Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee

An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KIRKLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Catalytic Converters#Thieves#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Puyallup Volkswagen#Puyallup Subaru Puyallup#Gmc
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting

ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm

Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
YELM, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to the APD, this woman attempted to break into an apartment complex earlier this week. Based on security camera video, the suspect appears to be a white woman with long,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy