Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Chris Hemsworth Takes Kids on 'Boat Trip' in Outdoor Bathtub in New Photos
Chris Hemsworth took his kids on a nautical adventure, but it's not quite the one they were looking for. The Thor actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of their water-based antics, but explained in his caption that they all had to make do with what they had.
Abbie Quinnen exudes glamour in white off-the-shoulder dress as she attends Shields vs Marshall fight alone... days after her ex AJ Pritchard went public with his new girlfriend
Abbie Quinnen cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The professional dancer, 25, who recently split from her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard, looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder white dress which finished just below her knee.
Clayton News Daily
Fans are Obsessing Over Jon Cryer's 'Humble' Response to 'Friends' Casting Snub in Resurfaced Interview
Jon Cryer, everyone's favorite DC bad guy, almost became everyone's favorite funny guy. The actor sat down with Howard Stern several years ago to promote his then-upcoming book So That Happened: A Memoir, where they discussed the audition disappointment, but the radio host reposted a clip this week, leading fans to rave over Cryer's positive attitude.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery
Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
Clayton News Daily
Here's What John Legend Had to Say About Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Exit
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's shocking decision to exit The Voice. Earlier this week, on Oct. 12, the country legend announced that he is leaving the reality series. Shelton is the only original coach who has appeared on all seasons since the show's inception in 2011. Not...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Clayton News Daily
Cat Goes From Total Shock At New Kitten To Carrying Her In His Mouth | The Dodo Cat Crazy
Cat goes from total shock at the new kitten to carrying her around in his mouth ❤️. Special thanks to Bundy, Nugget, & Kyla! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/bowtiebundy and donate here: https://thedo.do/donateBundy. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Promo: Kate Walsh Returns as Addison & Meets New Interns (VIDEO)
Of course Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) knows how to always make an entrance! And the promo (above) for her Grey’s Anatomy return in Season 19 in the October 20 episode shows that this time will be no different. But first: what leads to that moment. Dr. Meredith Grey...
Comments / 0