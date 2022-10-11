ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Abbie Quinnen exudes glamour in white off-the-shoulder dress as she attends Shields vs Marshall fight alone... days after her ex AJ Pritchard went public with his new girlfriend

Abbie Quinnen cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The professional dancer, 25, who recently split from her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard, looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder white dress which finished just below her knee.
COMBAT SPORTS
Clayton News Daily

Fans are Obsessing Over Jon Cryer's 'Humble' Response to 'Friends' Casting Snub in Resurfaced Interview

Jon Cryer, everyone's favorite DC bad guy, almost became everyone's favorite funny guy. The actor sat down with Howard Stern several years ago to promote his then-upcoming book So That Happened: A Memoir, where they discussed the audition disappointment, but the radio host reposted a clip this week, leading fans to rave over Cryer's positive attitude.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Clayton News Daily

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery

Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

Here's What John Legend Had to Say About Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Exit

John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's shocking decision to exit The Voice. Earlier this week, on Oct. 12, the country legend announced that he is leaving the reality series. Shelton is the only original coach who has appeared on all seasons since the show's inception in 2011. Not...
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

Cat Goes From Total Shock At New Kitten To Carrying Her In His Mouth | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat goes from total shock at the new kitten to carrying her around in his mouth ❤️. Special thanks to Bundy, Nugget, & Kyla! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/bowtiebundy and donate here: https://thedo.do/donateBundy. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pregnancy Tests#Kaleycuoco

Comments / 0

Community Policy