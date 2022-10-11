I-77 South construction backs up drivers

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)–Drive time on the highway just got longer if you’re traveling on I-77 South.

According to the Division of Highways, the new construction deals with replacing the bridge deck on the right lane.

Construction began back on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and crews plan to finish on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Commuters should add 10 to 15 minutes in non-peak rush hour traffic and about 30 to 40 minutes during peak rush hour traffic.

