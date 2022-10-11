ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

KXII.com

3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets four years for Yukon storage theft

A felon has been sentenced to four years in prison stemming from an investigation into a string of Yukon-area storage complex thefts this summer. Oklahoma City’s Ashley Lea Faulkner, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. “On June 23, 2022, I cut...
YUKON, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing Shawnee man's body believed to be found in minivan

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be that of a missing 43-year-old man was found in a minivan. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, deputies went to Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin's home in Shawnee on Sept. 2 to serve papers out of Pottawatomie County District Court. The door was open, and an investigation made deputies believe that a crime had occurred.
SHAWNEE, OK
thechronicle.news

Police seek help identifying Fletcher burglary suspects

OSBI agents are working with Fletcher police to help identify two burglary suspects who fled Tuesday morning after police interrupted their attempt to break into an ATM. Fletcher Police are asking the public for help identifying two male suspects who attempted to burglarize an ATM at the intersection of Cole and U.S. 277 early Tuesday morning.
FLETCHER, OK
KXII.com

Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Madill man dies in crash

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
MADILL, OK
