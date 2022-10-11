Read full article on original website
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
dodgecountyindependent.com
New hockey-oriented store opens in Kasson
There is a new store in Kasson and it caters to area hockey players. Jared Oscarson opened Penalty Box Hockey Company on Oct. 1 at 13 West Main St., Suite 2. Oscarson is a Kasson resident and said he is keen to offer a local hockey store in town. “We...
Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast
The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
winonaradio.com
Unkown Cause for Fire at the Alma Hotel
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, Oct. 11th at approximately 1:20 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office received a call of a structure fire at the Alma Hotel and Restaurant in Alma, Wis. The reporting party advised there was black smoke coming out of the building, according to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s...
Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
KIMT
Former RCTC football player pleads not guilty to attacking opposing coach, pulling a gun
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the former RCTC football players accused of assaulting an opposing coach is pleading not guilty. Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21 of Memphis, Tennessee, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault. Rochester police say that after a game between Rochester...
Resolution addressing unhoused families in La Crosse County passes
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The plan to shelter unhoused people in La Crosse County is coming together. The La Crosse County Board Executive Committee met Wednesday morning to pass a resolution that addresses how to find shelter for the unhoused families in our area. Committee members agreed to use funding from a resolution first set in 2018 called ‘Homeless Prevention...
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
cvpost.org
There’s a new sheriff in town…
. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
