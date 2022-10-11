Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
CBS 58
Milwaukee pastor killed in 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a driver who was speeding blew through a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, on Oct. 12. The pastor was identified as 40-year-old Aaron Strong, a faith leader at Grace Lutheran church...
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
WISN
Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
WISN
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
WISN
Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Milwaukee woman found dead near 22nd and Locust
The body of a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman was discovered near 22nd and Locust around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Teens crash into tree, rollover while racing in Greendale
Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering
Olivia Schultz, 12, died at the hospital after she was shot Monday night near 37th and Rohr. Her mother, also shot, said it happened while they were getting groceries from the car.
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
