Milwaukee, WI

seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
GREENDALE, WI

