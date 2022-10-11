Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting in Kenosha; 1 dead, no arrests
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a shooting near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt in Kenosha Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Kenosha resident was transported to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody. If...
'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd
The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Three charged after vehicle with weapons, drugs inside pulled over by Kenosha Police
Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs. Passion K. Wade, 21, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday.
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
CBS 58
Attempted armed robbery and carjacking suspects lead Waukesha police on foot chase, arrests made
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Waukesha Police Department, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 5:25 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress near Sunset and West. Police say that two would-be robbers hopped out of their car flashing a gun and attempted to rob someone and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Case High School lockdown, student apprehended: police
RACINE, Wis. - Racine's Case High School went on lockdown Tuesday, Oct. 11 after it was reported a student had a weapon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant police said a school resource officer apprehended that student – who did have a weapon – without incident. Mount...
CBS 58
29-year-old man shot, Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for unknown suspect(s) in a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:53 p.m. The location where this happened is still being determined. A 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. This...
wlip.com
One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday. It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM. A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say this was not a...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 25th and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 25th and Maple that happened at 7:13 p.m. tonight, on Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man. A firearm was also recovered, and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. This is an ongoing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
Shooting leaves pregnant woman dead near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide this morning. It happened near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
CBS 58
Brooks trial continues, witnesses describe moment Jane Kulich was hit, killed in Waukesha Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Christmas parade trial continues Wednesday with more witness testimony about another fatal victim in the attack. The defendant, Darrell Brooks, is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. The state said in its opening statement that Jane Kulich's death was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armor Correctional convicted, Terrill Thomas jail death
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. was convicted on all counts Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell after spending a week without water -- his death ruled a homicide.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding burglary suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspect involved in a burglary near E. Menomonee and N. Jefferson. Police say it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 8. The suspect is a male, 30-40 years of age. Police say he...
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
