businessnorth.com
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Holds Job Fair At Clyde Iron Works In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, Essentia Health held a job fair in an effort to combat the declining number of health care workers in the Twin Ports. Essentia’s job fair was open to people in every corner of healthcare work, from warehouse opportunities to clinical jobs. Organizers say, around...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market Wrapping Up As Season Ends This Month
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Although summer has passed you can still hit up the Superior Downtown Farmer’s Market well into the fall season. Coming off of a dry couple months, vendors tell Fox 21 that there is still an abundance of produce available as long as growers know how much water the crops need right now.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
FOX 21 Online
DTA To Put On Bus Test Drive Event This Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive a 32,000-pound, 40-foot city bus?. You now have that chance during an event hosted by the Duluth Transit Authority this weekend as they look to hire new bus drivers. Those who sign up will learn about bus safety and have the opportunity to navigate the half million-dollar vehicle through a closed course with a simulated intersection.
FOX 21 Online
Winter Preparation At The Rose Garden
DULUTH, Minn. — The Rose Garden at Leif Erickson Park in Duluth is one of the crown jewels of the city, and as the temperatures drop, crews are working to protect the beautiful plants through winter. We’re not the only ones that have to bundle up to withstand the...
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Finlandia Foundation Northland to hold Benefit Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — The Finnish American Brass Band, “Ameriikan Poijat” to perform a benefit fundraiser concert for Finlandia Foundation Northland. On Thursday, Event Organizer Mary Lukkarila and Musician Tracey Gibbons came on the morning show to talk about the event. The fundraiser concert will take place on...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
kdal610.com
Duluth Details Winter Snow Removal Plans
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth officials held a public meeting Tuesday to detail road clearing plans for the upcoming winter season. Once again during snow storms or heavy snow events, the city will call a Snow Emergency and give first priority to plowing the Snow Emergency routes. Parking will...
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth Prepares For Snow Emergencies
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is reminding residents of upcoming snow removal rules especially when snow emergencies are issued. This is the second year of the snow emergency program where the City requires certain routes to be cleared of vehicles at certain points of a storm. All...
FOX 21 Online
Crews Begin Reconstruction Of Ramp Above Garfield Avenue In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The “can of worms” Interchange Project is progressing toward the Blatnik Bridge. From Garfield Avenue toward Superior, the ramp from Rice’s Point over Garfield toward Duluth is getting demolished for reconstruction. Big chunks of concrete are now missing on the 535 as of...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Street Roundabout Intersection to Open Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. — Glenwood Street roundabout almost complete; intersection to open Saturday. The intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road has been covered with construction workers and cranes for months. Now, it’s starting to clear out and when it opens back up Saturday, October 15, a new roundabout will...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Gives Tips During “Protect Your Hearing Month”
DULUTH, Minn. — October is “Protect Your Hearing Month” and while we typically bind hearing loss with aging, young people can also be affected. Fox 21 checked in with UMD’s Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic to see what people can do to maintain healthy hearing. Almost...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: “Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will transform into Halloween madness for its annual Boo at the Zoo event. On Wednesday, the LSZ Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom was live on FOX21’s morning show talking about the highly-anticipated event. Inside and out, the zoo will be packed...
