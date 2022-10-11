ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Rent hikes at trailer parks in Mercer County prompts law firm to look closer

By Aynae Simmons
 1 day ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A law firm in Mercer County is ready to listen to those affected by the rent hikes in mobile home parks.

Mountain State Justice in West Virginia looks to help mobile home park residents find a solution to the recent lot rent hikes.

Attorney Adam Wolfe said the firm represents hard-working West Virginians who are on a fixed or low income and promote economic justice.

Wolfe said the organization plans to meet with the public and government officials on Wednesday, October 12th at the Mercer County Courthouse at 6:00 pm to discuss the problem.

“A lot of people own their own homes. They’ve worked hard, they’ve built decks on their homes and made this permanent residence and it’s making it difficult for these people to continue to have affordable housing in an economy where prices are climbing for everything,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said if you’re hesitant about coming out to Wednesday’s meeting, he said you can always reach out to the Mountain State Justice law firm.

Guest
1d ago

Good! It's about time someone stand up against the Slumlords of Mercer county

