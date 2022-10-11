Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
Ironton Tribune
Anita Turley
Anita Sue Turley, 83, of Crown City, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
Ironton Tribune
Public input sought on 243 bridge
CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a project to replace a bridge on State Route 243 in Lawrence County. It is proposed to replace the bridge on State Route 243...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton Tribune
Conference convenes to prepare for $500M investment
WAVERLY — Elected officials and economic development professionals from the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties met at Shawnee Lodge and Conference Center in Scioto County for the second annual Appalachia Forward Conference on Oct. 5. The conference was organized by the Ohio University Voinovich School of Public Leadership and provided...
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: National Savings Day reminds everyone to plan for the future
This year, this coming Wednesday, is National Savings Day. This day serves as an important reminder to plan for your financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.
Comments / 0