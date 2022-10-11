City of Cape Coral offers emergency permits to residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral opened an Emergency Building Permitting operation Tuesday, the first day City Hall has reopened since Hurricane Ian. The city has waived application fees until further notice with the goal to fast-track the rebuilding process.

Applicants must apply in person at City Hall, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the next thirty days the city is no longer accepting non-storm-related building permit applications.

Vince Cautero, Cape Coral City Development Services Director, said Tuesday that several hundred permits were granted. “Most of the permit applications that we’re seeing are in the minor category, which while there’s no dollar value to it, are approximately less than $20,000 and they’re primarily in the electrical and roofing areas,” he said.

Cautero estimates 30,000 to 40,000 Ian-related permits will be submitted in the coming weeks. The city is working to open a second location at the Cape Coral Art Center at 4533 Coronado Parkway with a FEMA disaster recovery center soon.

For more information, the City of Cape Coral has a list of emergency permitting procedures that we included below: