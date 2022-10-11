ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOX Sports

From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win

Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
Centre Daily

Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died

Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
BEAUMONT, TX

