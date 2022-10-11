Read full article on original website
From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists
Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
RACE ADVANCE: John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Berry's Bullets Toyota GR Supra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Saturday for his eighth start with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 and 11th NXS start of the season. The Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Nemechek's fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at the 1.5-mile Tri-Oval.
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
