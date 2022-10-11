ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
thegolfnewsnet.com

Can a golfer move their ball out of a bunker with water in it?

You're playing golf, and you find your ball in a bunker on the golf course. And it turns out, there's water in that bunker, and you ball is in the water in the bunker. Since there's normally only supposed to be sand in a bunker, does that mean a golfer can take their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
GOLF
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs

Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
GOLF
Golf.com

This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word

You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan

Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Can golfers move their golf ball out of a puddle on the putting green or putt around it?

It's rare, but there are some times when golfers will be out on the course in a sudden deluge of rain. The rain puddles quickly on different parts of the course, including the putting greens. Golfers, playing through the rain, might find their golf ball on a putting surface with puddles on it. Their ball could be in the puddle, or puddles might be an obstacle to getting the ball to the hole.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future

To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
GOLF
Golf.com

Best golf tees 2022: Durable, stylish and Tour tees you need to try

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, you could just buy any golf tees in bulk, but you get what...
GOLF
Golf.com

LPGA stars visit Trump’s Bronx course against against backdrop of bridges and big questions

THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

