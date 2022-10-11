Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has dropped to his lowest-ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking. The post Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
Pray for Jordan Spieth after getting savagely roasted for his Masters collapse by John Isner
Earlier this morning we warned you that a giant wave of pickleball content was coming. Well, an hour later, it's official. The Loop is now a pickleball site and we are henceforth changing our name to THE PICKLE. OK, not really. At least, not yet. But get a couple golfers...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf for women? LPGA superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson offer thoughts
LPGA Tour superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn into entertaining the idea of playing in a LIV Golf for women or whether or not it would receive the same level as scrutiny as Greg Norman's enterprise. Both Thompson, 27 and the younger Korda sister, 24, are...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth is just as electric (and talkative) playing pickleball as he is on the golf course
We should probably just acknowledge that The Loop is on the brink of being taken over by pickleball content. After all, it's all the rage right now as the fastest-growing sport in the country. Even among other star athletes. Even LeBron James and Tom Brady have gotten involved by investing...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Can a golfer move their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
You're playing golf, and you find your ball in a bunker on the golf course. And it turns out, there's water in that bunker, and you ball is in the water in the bunker. Since there's normally only supposed to be sand in a bunker, does that mean a golfer can take their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
Golf.com
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
NFL・
Golf.com
Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs
Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
Golf.com
This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word
You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
If You Think You've Heard it All From Phil Mickelson, Listen to This
The Hall of Famer went into exile for months as a result of incendiary comments made to reporter Alan Shipnuck, but now claims the interview never happened.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Can golfers move their golf ball out of a puddle on the putting green or putt around it?
It's rare, but there are some times when golfers will be out on the course in a sudden deluge of rain. The rain puddles quickly on different parts of the course, including the putting greens. Golfers, playing through the rain, might find their golf ball on a putting surface with puddles on it. Their ball could be in the puddle, or puddles might be an obstacle to getting the ball to the hole.
Golf.com
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future
To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Golf.com
Best golf tees 2022: Durable, stylish and Tour tees you need to try
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Sure, you could just buy any golf tees in bulk, but you get what...
Golf.com
LPGA stars visit Trump’s Bronx course against against backdrop of bridges and big questions
THE BRONX, N.Y. — If, say, three decades ago you had told a focus group of native New Yorkers — cynics by nature — that a field of elite professional golfers would be playing a $1 million tournament in 2022 on a Scottish-links-style golf course in the shadows of the Whitestone Bridge designed by Jack Nicklaus and operated by a company owned by former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, you would have gotten some strange looks, and maybe even a few cries of fuggedaboutit.
