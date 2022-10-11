Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Related
klin.com
Lincoln Subway Car Wins “Coolest Thing In Nebraska” Contest
The New York City Transit Authority’s modern R211 rail car, manufactured by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. in Lincoln, has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” for 2022. Manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans were invited to vote in a head-to-head, bracket-style matchup of 16 finalists to...
klin.com
Winter Youth Basketball Registration Closes October 24
Registration for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Jr.NBA Youth Basketball winter leagues has been extended through October 24. The league is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The practice season begins in mid-November. The seven game season runs from December through February 2023 and the season ends with a Jr.NBA...
klin.com
NU System Among The World’s Best For Earning U.S. Patents
Innovations from the field to the operating room helped propel the University of Nebraska System to its best-ever ranking among the world’s top academic institutions for earning U.S. patents. A recently released 2021 report from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association lists the NU System...
klin.com
Meet the New Leader of Lincoln’s Parks
Randy Gordon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. A Lincoln native, he has spent his life getting to know the capital’s parks and trails. Gordon brings with him almost two decades of experience in public education, independent training, and consulting. Additionally, he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
7 Brew Coffee Placing, Not Building, Lincoln Location
7 Brew Coffee, a drive-through coffee chain, is placing its new location in Lincoln on Wednesday, at 10 AM. The company’s first branch in the capital will arrive, fully constructed, via truck to its new home at 5655 O Street. Residents are free to come watch how a building is placed rather than built.
klin.com
Missing CCC-L Inmate Back in Custody
Seth Straub, an inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) over three months ago, is back in custody. Straub disappeared on July 1 when he did not return to CCC-L from his job in the community. Being a community corrections facility, CCC-L provides the...
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
klin.com
15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Waverly Park
At 11:47 Thursday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Wayne Park in Waverly on the report of a stabbing. Deputies assessed that a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for potentially life-threatening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klin.com
Sean Astin Featured Speaker for Mental Illness Awareness Week
You may know Sean Astin from such movies as Lord of the Rings and The Goonies, he is also a public speaker regarding mental health. As such, Astin will be a featured guest at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on 8550 Pioneers Blvd to deliver a program titled “How to Navigate Mental Illness Within the Family Dynamic.” The talk comes during Bryan Health’s Mental Illness Awareness Week and will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 PM.
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Curt Faust says the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. “The occupants came home and had heavy smoke coming out the front door. Our crews made entry and got it knocked down.” Faust says the fire was in the kitchen and due to the strong winds, the flames spread into the attic, causing further damage.
klin.com
Lincoln Scooter Safety Event Set For Saturday
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting residents to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters....
klin.com
Car Struck By Gunfire In South Lincoln
Lincoln Police were called to a report of shots fired near 12th and Arapahoe around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Arriving officers located a 2008 Chrysler 300 with damage consistent with gunfire to the windshield,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the windshield was struck twice by gunfire and damage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
klin.com
Grassroots Group Saves Pershing Mural
A local group has saved Pershing Center’s mural from destruction. Through the efforts of the Committee to Save the Pershing Mural, the iconic artwork will not lie among the rubble of the auditorium when it’s demolished later this year. The 38-foot tall, 148-foot-wide mural is made up of...
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
klin.com
Thieves Steal Nearly $50,000 In Tools From Spectrum Trailer
Lincoln Police are looking for suspects after nearly $50,000 worth of fiber related tools was stolen from a Spectrum trailer near 16th and Old Cheney. Officers were called to the business just after 10:00 Monday morning. “An employee advised their assigned work trailer had been entered sometime over the preceding...
klin.com
Updated Boosters Now Approved For Children 5 To 11
On Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved updated booster doses for children age 5 to 11. The approval follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. The updated boosters will replace existing boosters for this age group. The...
klin.com
Man Accused Of Head Butting LPD Officer During Traffic Stop
A 33 year old man was arrested after Lincoln Police say he assaulted an officer around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the officer stopped a vehicle with expired registration in the 900 block of S. 14th Street and learned that Raymond Palmer had a suspended drivers license. He...
Comments / 0