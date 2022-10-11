UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map.

INITIAL REPORT

A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets the blame for a power outage Tuesday evening that at one point affected approximately 4,289 AES Ohio customers in the Kettering area, company spokeswoman Kelly Millhouse said.

That portion of customers in Kettering lost electric service about 5:20 p.m., she said.

By 7:20 p.m. or so, the number of customers affected was trimmed to 781, according to the AES online outage map.

All of the affected customers are expected to have their service restored by about 8:30 p.m. Millhouse said.

The squirrel, she said, did not survive.

