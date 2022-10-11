ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chucky’ Season 2: Meet the ‘Horror Royalty’ Actor Playing Father Bryce

By Gabriela Silva
 2 days ago

The horror series Chucky Season 2 introduces a few new characters as Jake, Devon, and Lexi return to deal with the killer doll. The main characters venture into uncharted territories as they are forced to attend a Catholic reform school . Leading the school is a new character named Father Bryce, played by a recurring actor in Chucky Season 2. Fans of the series will be interested to learn why Devon Sawa is considered “horror royalty” by the cast and creator.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding Chucky and Chucky Season 2.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdhzG_0iV7e8Vt00
Devon Sawa as Father Bryce in ‘Chucky’ Season 2 | via SyFy

Jake, Devon, and Lexi arrive at Charles Lee Ray’s former home in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

The first episode kicked off the season like fans never expected. The main characters begin to move on from the traumatic events of the first season. While they believe that Chucky is done for and Andy took care of it, they are in for a rude awakening. On Halloween, Jake learns that Chucky has returned and is blackmailing him, Devon, and Lexi.

But they also soon learn that the Chucky they meet is not the original but a copy that holds a piece of the killer’s soul. But the climax of the episode occurs when Jake’s foster brother is killed by a homemade bomb made by Chucky. In response, the three characters are blamed for the death and sent away. But instead of a juvenile facility, they are taken to a Catholic school named the School of the Incarnate Lord.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Mystery Meat Sandwich Really Did Happen to Dahmer’s Real-Life Next-Door Neighbor

The Catholic school setting adds a new complex dynamic for the characters, even more so when they realize it was where Charles Lee Ray grew up . The setting also introduces a new character, Father Bryce, played by actor Devon Sawa.

Devon Sawa played two prior characters before Father Bryce in ‘Chucky’ Season 2

At New York Comic-Con Chucky Season 2 panel, the moderator described Sawa as “horror royalty.” There is a reason why. Sawa is not a new cast member by any means for fans of the series. While he plays the new character of Father Bryce in Chucky Season 2, Sawa has been a part of the series since the first season.

Sawa starred in the first season as two supporting characters. He played the roles of Lucas and Logan Wheeler, Jake’s father and uncle. Logan is the wealthy brother while Lucas is a widowed father who works as a mechanic. But Lucas would meet a jaw-dropping death early on. After receiving a phone call of Jake’s suspension from school, he outlashes at his son.

But Jake instead yells that his father is more upset about his sexuality. The comment leads to a backhand to the face and Jake being sent to his room. Later in the night, he find shis whiskey empty and the ights go out. He checks the fue box and meets Chucky who vomits on an exposed electrical wire. Electrifying Lucas to death.

RELATED: ‘Chucky’: Creator Don Mancini Says Making Jake an L.G.B.T.Q. Character Was Like ‘Catnip to Me’

Unlike his twin, Logan dies at the hands of his son, Junior. After his wife’s death, Logan turns to drinking. One night, he returns home drunk and finds his son talking to Chucky. The doll begins to taunt him and angers him. But Logan tells his son his mother would have been disappointed in him. Also that he is a quietter like her. In responed, Junior hits his father over the head with the doll and bludgeons him to death.

Devon Sawa has a few other horror accolades in his career

After Sawa’s two characters were horrifically killed in the first season, he now returns as Father Bryce in Chucky Season 2. Following a clear pattern, fans might be inclined to believe that the character might meet his demise at some point.

At the New York Comic Con panel, Sawa explains, “I tried to call Don and tried to talk him out of killing me and he still killed me and he killed me so well he wanted to bring me back to kill me again.” But the actor has has a few other roles in the horror genre.

In 2000, Sawa starred as Alex Browning in the hit movie, Final Destination . The movie became c ult classic franchise in the horror genre about a group of characters who try to escape their fated deaths. Sawa then appeared in a few other horror movies like 388 Arletta Avenue , A Resurrection , Hunter Hunter , and Black Friday . He also starred in the main role of Somewhere Between . A remake of a Korean series about a mother who tries to cahnge her daughter’s fate.

Chucky Season 2 stream every Wednesday on SyFy at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Everything We Know About Christina Ricci’s Character – Marilyn Thornhill

Comments / 0

