‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Announces He’s Leaving After Season 23

Blake Shelton has announced that he’ll be leaving The Voice after season 23, which is set to air next spring. The veteran coach has sat on the coaching panel in every season since the show began in 2011.

Blake Shelton | Todd Owyoung/NBC

In a statement (via TV Line ), the country singer said he has been “wrestling with this for a while.” His full message to fans read:

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Shelton will join new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, as well as veteran coach Kelly Clarkson, in season 23. He is currently a coach in season 22 alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello.

