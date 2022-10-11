Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson Join ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson have boarded Transformers : Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures and inspired by the popular 1990s Beast Wars property.

Yeoh will lend her voice to the Airazor character, and Davidson will voice Mirage, as previously announced Steven Caple Jr. will direct . Dominque Fishback and In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos will also star.

Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing, while Skydance is co-financing and executive producing.

Returning to the action of the original franchise movie 15 years ago with the original Transformers, the latest sequel Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will offer a 1990s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

New Republic Pictures is also co-financing and executive producing. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson.

The sequel is set for a June 9, 2023, release after being pushed back a year by a pandemic-era production delay.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will partially be set in Brooklyn, New York, and will also go to Peru, among other locations. Michael Bay directed five Transformers films from 2007-17, with Travis Knight having helmed the 2018, 1980s-set prequel Bumblebee . The franchise has grossed $4.8 billion globally.