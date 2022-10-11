ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Eagle Pass, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, IN
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Smuggling#Guatemala#Fox News Digital#Texas Rep#U S Mexico
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Fox News

836K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy