Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
Texas Illegal immigrant tries taking weapon away from Texas National Guardsman, authorities say
An illegal immigrant tried taking a rifle from a Texas National Guard soldier at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday while a group of migrants were being detained, authorities said.
Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house
Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said. Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Couple stole from hurricane-damaged condos, and left a child in car, Florida cops say
A couple are accused of stealing from Hurricane Ian-battered apartments in Collier County and they brought along a small child, deputies said.
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat
A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
