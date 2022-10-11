ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 West Virginia schools named ‘champions’ for college access

By Rachel Pellegrino
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thirty-eight high schools across the Mountain State were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 for their commitment to preparing students for higher education, and named “Champions of College Access and Success.”

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission honored the schools for their work in helping students plan for continuing education.

To be recognized as a “Champion of College Access and Success,” schools must coordinate three annual college-planning milestones, including a college application and exploration week, a free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) completion campaign and a college decision day.

West Virginia education officials say this year also marks a record-breaking number of schools to receive the honor.

“38 schools is the most we’ve ever had, and we hope to continue growing,” says Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of Higher Education. “These schools have gone above and beyond to make sure that the students and their schools know how important going to college is, providing them with all of the information that they need to go to college and be successful.”

Tucker says she’s hoping to continue seeing the number of schools recognized each year continue to grow year after year.

The WV Higher Education Policy Commission will have a list of all the recognized schools available on their website in the near future.

