Nashville, TN

4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found in Jeep

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle.

Detectives were working in the area of Hillside Avenue late Monday when they spotted a parked Jeep with four people inside. Authorities say the Jeep smelled of marijuana and detectives spotted pistols in the vehicle.

Two of the occupants were found to be convicted felons and a third was previously convicted of domestic violence, prohibiting them from possessing guns.

As the four suspects were taken into custody, police seized more than 100 meth pills laced with fentanyl, along with cocaine, Xanax and marijuana.

The front-seat passenger, 31-year-old Justin Dunnigan, was found to be a convicted robber. Police say most of the drugs, along with more than $6,000 in cash, were found in a backpack at his feet.

Dunnigan is facing multiple drug and gun counts. He is being held on a $245,000 bond.

The driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Marques Felder, is facing a charge of felony gun possession. He was previously convicted of domestic assault in Nashville and is now being held on a $16,000 bond.

Rear-seat passenger Samari Rutland is facing two counts of felony drug possession and having a gun during the commission of a felony. His bond is at $81,000.

The final passenger, 35-year-old Lakesha Jenkins, was previously convicted of assault in Sumner County and is now facing a charge of felony gun possession. Her bond is set at $15,000.

