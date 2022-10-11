ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program aims to reduce violence at NYC public schools

By Kala Rama
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In an effort to curb violence, 138 New York City public schools are partnering with community-based organizations for more resources and student support. The idea is to use trusted community members as violence interrupters across the city.

In Harlem, Street Corner Resources’ violence interrupters canvas the blocks around Mott Hall High School, making connections with students at the end of their school day and teaching kids techniques on how to de-escalate fights.

“Nowadays people are getting shot, stabbed up. People can actually use this,” said student Emmanuel Rivera.

“What we are seeing is that there are no lines. The gun can come out any time fights could break out,” said Iesha Sekou, founder and CEO of Street Corner Resources.

Street Corner Resources tries to give young people a sense of belonging, from mental health counseling in the “Peace Beast RV” to employing 62 young people in an effort to curb violence in Harlem.

Street Corner Resources is just one of 140 community-based organizations working with the Department of Education on Project Pivot. The $9 million program supports 138 New York City public schools across the five boroughs.

The schools are selected based on violent incidents, absenteeism and suspensions among students. The goal is to counsel kids so they can feel safe going to and from school.

“It’s about additional resources and supports for the schools and the students that are facing the greatest level of challenge. Its leadership development, academic tutoring and support,” said Chancellor David Banks.

Sekou believes the engagement is working, but there is more work to be done in the community.

According to the NYPD’s 32nd precinct in Harlem, while murders are down 46% from this time last year, rapes are up by 29%, robberies are up by 36% and assaults have remained the same at nearly 400 this year.

