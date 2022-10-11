Read full article on original website
Related
Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart
Much like having a human child, owning a fur baby comes with cleaning up messes big and small. Muddy paws, pee and dander come with the territory, but it’s a small price to pay for the joy they bring us and the companionship they provide. When messes inevitably happen, having the right tools and products on hand help make cleanup easier and more effective, and Walmart is a one-stop shop for all your pet cleaning needs.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Yahoo!
Don't miss Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale on pet products with deals up to 50% off
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There’s always some new product on the market that claims to make pet owners' lives easier — but we all know that keeping your furry friends healthy and happy can often get expensive. Fortunately, Amazon's October Prime Day is here, so there are countless huge sales on great pet products. Treat yourself to these irresistible deals on pet accessories while they're up to 50% off. From rechargeable nail grinders to automatic pet feeders to a huge pack of puppy toys, we've found everything your pet will enjoy at incredibly low prices.
Yahoo!
Bring the gym into your home with these amazing Prime Day deals on fitness products
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As summer fades into autumn, you need a way to stay in shape while the temperatures drop. Nothing beats a home gym for staying on top of your routine in any weather. Monitoring your health by using a fitness band helps you stay consistent with your exercise routine. Some high-tech gear like an indoor cycle ensures you'll never want to miss a workout. Even the basics like dumbbells and a reliable place to rack them can make a home gym feel more complete and satisfying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
msn.com
The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets
Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
5 ways to make your cat like you more
Cats are mysterious and independent. They are not easily motivated and ready to work for praise like dogs. But they can also be understood and trained. Though the process is a little more time consuming, it is purrfectly rewarding. Here is how to make your cat like you more. 1....
5 Dogs That Don’t Shed — And How to Stop Any Dog from Shedding So Much
You can usually spot a dog parent a mile away by the fur that covers their clothing, car, and everything else they own — or by their related pursuit for the perfect vacuum. But, what if fur-mania wasn’t a requirement for having a dog?. If you are looking...
Inverse
Does my cat like me? 4 scientific ways to tell
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But research shows cats’ reputation...
How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?
Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
hiconsumption.com
The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet
Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
Phys.org
Why you should train your cat, and how to do it
The pandemic fueled a rise in first-time pet owners and people adopting puppies and kittens. While even inexperienced owners expect a new puppy will need some training, people rarely think the same applies to kittens. But just like dogs, cats need support to adjust to living alongside us. Simple forms...
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
Yahoo!
Cat owners: here are the sneakiest ways to disguise your pet essentials in the home
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Cat owners are always at the risk of being called "crazy." If your space is entirely decorated with cat toys and accessories, you’ll get some raised eyebrows from guests and friends. Take a second and look around your home. If it’s curated more for your cat instead of yourself, you may need to devise a method for coexisting with your kitty.
Yahoo!
October Prime Day's worst deals — and what you should get instead
Oh man, has Amazon got the deals during the Prime Day Early Access sale. It's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Unfortunately, not all discounts are created equal, and some deals are kind of a dud. Whether you're better off waiting for a better sale or skipping the item altogether, we rounded up the deals not worth your time and money, as well as recommendations for what you should snag instead.
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
Yahoo!
Amazon has packed their patio outlet with irresistible Prime Day deals for fall
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Autumn is finally here and in full swing, which means it's time to take advantage of your gorgeous patio as this not-too-cool, not-to-warm weather sweeps across your area. Before a long cold winter, who doesn’t want to spend time outside under a gentler sun and soft breeze? Capture those last bits of summer rays in style with Amazon’s sale on outdoor goods.
If your pet gets aggressive at the vet, try these tips to keep everyone safe | Pet Peeves
I would like to address a topic that affects many pet owners. It concerns aggression in the exam room. Often pets are perfectly docile at home and the pet owner has never been concerned about their pet hurting anyone. But when the dog or cat comes into the veterinary clinic it becomes an angry beast.
Comments / 0