TMZ.com
Wendy's Worker with Down Syndrome 'Retiring,' Getting Key to Hometown
The longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome -- who was recently fired -- is now getting a happy ending, complete with a huge party and a major key. Here's the deal ... Dennis Peek was unceremoniously canned a few days back after working at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years. The news was particularly devastating for Dennis' family -- his sister and guardian, Cona Young Turner -- tells TMZ ... Dennis doesn't know he was terminated, and instead thinks he's retiring.
wccbcharlotte.com
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
'I wanted to give up': Grieving mother hopes to inspire others reeling from the death of her baby
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The loss of a baby at birth remains a heartbreaking reality for so many families in the Carolinas, and nationwide. According to the CDC, stillbirths affect about 1 in every 175 births, which is about 21,000 families a year. Ahead of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Oct. 15, one Charlotte-area woman is turning her own grief into action to help families heal.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: 'Walk A Mile in Their Shoes': Advocates march in Downtown Statesville to raise awareness of domestic violence
Dozens of people clad in purple walked down Broad Street on Tuesday evening to ensure that the people of Statesville and Iredell County aren’t just aware of the issue of domestic violence, but also know the resources available to them if they find themselves in those situations. “I hope...
12-year-old stabbed during fight on school bus in Charlotte
A 12- year-old boy in Charlotte is in recovery after his family says he was stabbed multiple times on a school bus.
From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
Man accused of stalking Charlotte women was subject of restraining order filed by John Mayer
CHARLOTTE — Seven-time Grammy award winner John Mayer was granted a temporary restraining order in 2019 against a man who several women in Charlotte claim has been stalking them, Channel 9 learned Tuesday. According to court documents filed in California in August 2019, Ryan Knight harassed, stalked and physically...
pethelpful.com
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
Iredell-Statesville Schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WBTV
‘I’ll always carry you’: Family remembers man killed in north Charlotte house fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members have identified the man who died in an overnight fire in north Charlotte on Monday. They say the man was 55-year-old Todd Anthony. His family is remembering him now as a dedicated service member, loving father, and brother. “My brother, he’s gone. He had...
charlottemagazine.com
On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)
Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus in North Carolina
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
WBTV
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
Deputies question person after shots fired at home near Cleveland County school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A person is being questioned after shots were fired at a home near a Cleveland County elementary school Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene were several patrol cars could be seen on Cherryville Road. Authorities said a school...
wccbcharlotte.com
Death Investigation Underway after Disabled Vet Dies In East Charlotte House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
