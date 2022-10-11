ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, NC

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Wendy's Worker with Down Syndrome 'Retiring,' Getting Key to Hometown

The longtime Wendy's employee with Down Syndrome -- who was recently fired -- is now getting a happy ending, complete with a huge party and a major key. Here's the deal ... Dennis Peek was unceremoniously canned a few days back after working at a Wendy's in Stanley, North Carolina for 20 years. The news was particularly devastating for Dennis' family -- his sister and guardian, Cona Young Turner -- tells TMZ ... Dennis doesn't know he was terminated, and instead thinks he's retiring.
STANLEY, NC
WCNC

'I wanted to give up': Grieving mother hopes to inspire others reeling from the death of her baby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The loss of a baby at birth remains a heartbreaking reality for so many families in the Carolinas, and nationwide. According to the CDC, stillbirths affect about 1 in every 175 births, which is about 21,000 families a year. Ahead of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Oct. 15, one Charlotte-area woman is turning her own grief into action to help families heal.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Stanley, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Retirement Party#Cnn#Turner Of Wendy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
charlottemagazine.com

On The Line: Jasmine Macon of Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.)

Where does your love of food come from? I think from always being hungry (laughs). My mom and grandma cooked a lot, but out of all my siblings, I was the one who snacked the most. So they said I needed to learn to cook for myself because their shifts were over, and they weren’t going to cook anything else.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher

The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy