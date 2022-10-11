For its 30-year anniversary in 2021, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats threw a year-long celebration of philanthropy for local charities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Fla., where the center console, catamaran and V-bottom company has lamination and rigging facilities, and beyond. But when the party was over, so to speak, Nor-Tech founder Trond Schou and the additional board members vowed to keep the company’s charitable efforts going.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO