Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run No. 30 At 250 Boats
With less than a month to go before the fleet heads south from various South Florida points of departure, the Florida Powerboat Club’s 30th annual Key West Poker Run is “sitting comfortably with a 250-boat roster.” That’s the word from club president Stu Jones, and it means the event has grown to roughly 10 times its original size.
Englewood Beach Races Moving Forward
Scheduled for November 17-20, the Englewood Beach Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships in Southwest Florida, are moving ahead as planned. Damage to Englewood Beach and surrounding areas from Hurricane Ian earlier this month had placed the event, which will determine American Power Boat Association and Union Internationale Motonautique world champions in the V-bottom, in jeopardy of cancelation.
Score The Ultimate Custom Shot-Ski At The ‘Racing To Rebuild’ SOTW Key West Bash
A powerboat painter of above-average quality—OK, rock-star quality—Stephen Miles has produced several shot-skis for various go-fast boating event charity auctions. During the 2022 Kuttawa Cannonball Run auction, which the Owensboro, Ky., graphics man helps organize, a Stephen Miles Design-created shot-ski fetched a record-setting $27,000. Another one went for $6,000, and the $33,000 total represented nearly a little more than one-third of the money raised that night for local charities.
New SOTW Video: In The Lead With Stephen Miles—Painting Outside The Lines
Producing the fifth segment of our six-episode “In The Lead” documentary-style video series with our colleagues Brad and Katie DiMaggio and Ryan Wenk was a colorful experience. Strike that, it was a joyful, colorful experience. That’s because we turned our focus on custom powerboat paint-man Stephen Miles, the...
Nor-Tech Teams Up With Cape Coral Caring Center For Hurricane Ian Relief
For its 30-year anniversary in 2021, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats threw a year-long celebration of philanthropy for local charities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Fla., where the center console, catamaran and V-bottom company has lamination and rigging facilities, and beyond. But when the party was over, so to speak, Nor-Tech founder Trond Schou and the additional board members vowed to keep the company’s charitable efforts going.
