‘Atlanta’ on FX: How to watch new episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 for free

The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
How to watch ‘Winter House’ season 2 premiere on Bravo for free

‘Winter House’ is back with a new season premiering on Bravo, Thursday, Oct. 13 with more drama than the last season. The new season of the hit reality Bravo series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials when you sign up.
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV Fanatic

Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz

Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
Variety

‘Fire Country’ Logs Solid Friday Linear and Streaming Premiere for CBS

One of CBS’ hot new prospects for the fall — the CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television drama “Fire Country” — got off to a solid start in its linear debut Friday. The show also helped boost CBS’ live streaming numbers compared to the comparable fall Friday premiere night in 2021. “Fire Country,” an action-drama revolving around California firefighters, opened to 5.74 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen. The series built on its “S.W.A.T.” lead-in by a significant margin, as the sixth season premiere of the police drama brought in 4.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. CBS capped the night with...
Vibe

A New ‘BMF’ Documentary Is Headed To STARZ This Fall

A new documentary about the rise and fall of Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, is headed to STARZ later this month. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is described as the “real story told by family, former BMF members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.” Journalists and consultants close to these key players will also take part to provide authentic historical and cultural context. The limited, eight-part series will provide viewers an exclusive look into the Flenory’s feuds, drug deals, skeptical murders, and high-profile parties featuring A-list hip-hop figures. Additionally,...
Deadline

Marin Ireland Joins Apple’s ‘Sinking Spring’ TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marin Ireland is set as the female lead opposite Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Mando in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions, with Henry also executive producing. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Mando), who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Ireland will...
ComicBook

Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator

Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
