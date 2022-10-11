Read full article on original website
Related
‘Atlanta’ on FX: How to watch new episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 for free
The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
‘Manifest’ Cast Reacts to Filming Final Episode
The 'Manifest' cast shared emotional goodbyes to their characters on social media as they wrapped filming on the final episode of season 4.
EW.com
What to watch this week: Halloween Ends for Jamie Lee Curtis & Co., Rings of Power season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19 new episode, how to watch for free on ABC
The ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” continues its 19th season this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, with a new episode. The series has continuously starred actress Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey and this season brings with it a group of new interns to the show’s Seattle-based hospital, according to the new season’s trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch ‘Winter House’ season 2 premiere on Bravo for free
‘Winter House’ is back with a new season premiering on Bravo, Thursday, Oct. 13 with more drama than the last season. The new season of the hit reality Bravo series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials when you sign up.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Could Premiere Earlier Than Expected
'Virgin River' Season 5 is going to be a lot different from previous seasons. The 12 episode season is filming in Canada, and it could premiere earlier than expected.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
How to watch a new episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ on MTV for free
It’s “Jerzday” which means a new episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will return this week to MTV with new drama. On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, a new episode will premiere on MTV — the same channel that hosts the original cast of the “Jersey Shore” that premiered back in 2009.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
Reasonable Doubt season 1: episode guide, trailer and everything we know about the Kerry Washington-produced drama
Reasonable Doubt is a new crime drama produced by Emmy-nominated actress Kerry Washington. Here’s everything we know about the series.
Hulu and Disney Plus award-winning show to end after three seasons
The Hardy Boys are set to solve their final mystery in 2023
‘Fire Country’ Logs Solid Friday Linear and Streaming Premiere for CBS
One of CBS’ hot new prospects for the fall — the CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television drama “Fire Country” — got off to a solid start in its linear debut Friday. The show also helped boost CBS’ live streaming numbers compared to the comparable fall Friday premiere night in 2021. “Fire Country,” an action-drama revolving around California firefighters, opened to 5.74 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour, according to Nielsen. The series built on its “S.W.A.T.” lead-in by a significant margin, as the sixth season premiere of the police drama brought in 4.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. CBS capped the night with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘House of Payne’ returns to BET for season 11: How to stream the Tyler Perry series without cable
The second half of Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” season 11 returns this week. “House of Payne” is back on BET on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. For those who have cut the traditional cable cords, you can also watch the show on Philo (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial) streaming services.
A New ‘BMF’ Documentary Is Headed To STARZ This Fall
A new documentary about the rise and fall of Black Mafia Family founders, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, is headed to STARZ later this month. The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is described as the “real story told by family, former BMF members, insiders, associates, and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.” Journalists and consultants close to these key players will also take part to provide authentic historical and cultural context. The limited, eight-part series will provide viewers an exclusive look into the Flenory’s feuds, drug deals, skeptical murders, and high-profile parties featuring A-list hip-hop figures. Additionally,...
Marin Ireland Joins Apple’s ‘Sinking Spring’ TV Series
EXCLUSIVE: Marin Ireland is set as the female lead opposite Brian Tyree Henry and Michael Mando in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions, with Henry also executive producing. Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents, Ray (Henry) and Manny (Mando), who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. Ireland will...
ComicBook
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0