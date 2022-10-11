ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

goleader.com

Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans

WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Union City supports protected bike lane on Manhattan Avenue and 14th Street viaduct

Union City has announced its support for protected multi-use bike lanes on some major thoroughfares in the city, Bike Hudson County announced on October 1. Mayor Brian Stack officially expressed his support for the proposals in a letter to Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on September 28. In writing, he is backing protected multi-use bike lanes on Manhattan Avenue and the 14th Street viaduct.
UNION CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Calling all Jersey City writers!

Rachel Poy president of the JC Writers along with Jim DeAngelis the Vice President and many other active members are looking to recruit new members, such as aspiring or budding writers, poets, playwrights and novelist. The JC Writers currently has a new location at 135 Erie Street in downtown Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County

A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
