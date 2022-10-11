Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Kids First” slate eyes Hoboken school board in crowded race
The top political event taking place this year in the Mile Square City is the November 8 election for the Board of Education, where three seats are up for grabs and two of them are open after two incumbents declined to run for reelection. The election comes after the failed...
First Jersey City Bayfront building approved by Planning Board
The first building in Jersey City’s ambitious Bayfront redevelopment project was unanimously approved by the city’s Planning Board on Oct. 11, bringing a total of 210 units within a six-story mixed-use building. The building, which had a redevelopment agreement for it approved back in July, will obtain the...
Sacco endorses Fulop for New Jersey governor at annual fundraiser
When North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nicholas Sacco held his annual Mayor’s Ball fundraiser at the Venetian in Garfield, Sacco not only rallied support for his upcoming re-election campaign for mayor, but also endorsed an undeclared but widely speculated candidate for governor from Hudson County. The ticketed crowd,...
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six-story residential redevelopment approved for site of Da Noi restaurant
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a multi-family mixed-use residential and commercial building on the corner of Avenue C and West 54th Street. Site plans show the building will be a taller structure than the surrounding uptown neighborhood, generally defined by two- and three-story residential and commercial buildings. The applicant,...
goleader.com
Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans
WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
NYC leaders launch ‘flip the ballot’ campaign for racial justice ballot questions
New York City voters will decide on three racial justice ballot measures this election season. New Yorkers will weigh in on three race-related issues this election season, but only if they remember to turn the ballot over and cast their votes. [ more › ]
Union City to hold Tenant Seminar sessions in October and November
Union City will hold weekly sessions of a Tenant Seminar held across the city. The Union City Tenant Advocate Office and Mayor Brian Stack want to hear residents’ concerns, complaints, problems, or suggestions. The city will also discuss their rights as a tenant and address any questions they have related to their tenancy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dedication of new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park postponed
A ceremony to dedicate a new bell tower in Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne has been postponed, due to the need for electrical testing of the tower. The ceremony, which had been scheduled for October 11, will be rescheduled as soon as circumstances permit. A revised dedication date will be announced, according to Mayor James Davis.
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
Mayor Adams signs new Times Square concealed carry law Tuesday
The signings come just one day after the attorney general's office filed a request for a federal court to allow the state to ban guns in public places, including "gun-free zones" like Times Square.
Union City supports protected bike lane on Manhattan Avenue and 14th Street viaduct
Union City has announced its support for protected multi-use bike lanes on some major thoroughfares in the city, Bike Hudson County announced on October 1. Mayor Brian Stack officially expressed his support for the proposals in a letter to Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise on September 28. In writing, he is backing protected multi-use bike lanes on Manhattan Avenue and the 14th Street viaduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Downtown Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Performance in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Jersey City Downtown office, a top sales team and an individual sales associate were recognized for outstanding performance in September. The Jersey City Downtown office, which is managed by Robert Sanchez, had the highest dollar volume and the...
New York sheriffs refuse to aggressively enforce strict new gun law: 'Unfairly targets law-abiding citizens'
Fulton County, N.Y., Sheriff Richard Giardino said he plans to use his discretion when enforcing the law which bans guns in "sensitive areas" like subways and state parks.
Clark whistleblower threatens to sue township as racism probe stretches into third year
A whistleblower who documented racism at Clark’s town hall is again threatening to sue the township, saying officials have retaliated against him, disrupting his life and preventing him from securing new employment. Former police Lt. Antonio Manata’s potential lawsuit represents the latest development in a scandal thrust into the...
Calling all Jersey City writers!
Rachel Poy president of the JC Writers along with Jim DeAngelis the Vice President and many other active members are looking to recruit new members, such as aspiring or budding writers, poets, playwrights and novelist. The JC Writers currently has a new location at 135 Erie Street in downtown Jersey City.
Secaucus ordinance would lower speed limit on Riverside Station Boulevard
Secaucus is seeking to lower the speed limit on Riverside Station Road, the main thoroughfare through the Xchange residential development in Secaucus. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council have introduced an ordinance that would amend the Code of the Town of Secaucus, Chapter 127 “Vehicles and Traffic” to lower the speed limit on that road to 15 miles per hour.
New Jersey Globe
Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County
A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
North Bergen Housing Authority receives safety grant for Cullum Towers
The North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has received a federal grant to better secure one of its buildings. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that the NBHA has been awarded $249,968 in Emergency Safety and Security grant funding from. The NBHA plans to use...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0