The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
‘Winter House’ is back with a new season premiering on Bravo, Thursday, Oct. 13 with more drama than the last season. The new season of the hit reality Bravo series will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials when you sign up.
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
It’s “Jerzday” which means a new episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will return this week to MTV with new drama. On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, a new episode will premiere on MTV — the same channel that hosts the original cast of the “Jersey Shore” that premiered back in 2009.
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
The second half of Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” season 11 returns this week. “House of Payne” is back on BET on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. For those who have cut the traditional cable cords, you can also watch the show on Philo (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial) streaming services.
Music and TV star Brandy is thanking her supporters for “sending love and light” her way after a medical incident earlier this week. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” the Queens and Moesha actress posted to social media Wednesday evening. “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.” Per TMZ, Brandy was taken to a hospital Tuesday after emergency medical services were summoned to her California home. TVLine has reached out to Brandy’s representatives for additional comment. pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October...
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
'The Challenge' Season 38 includes several veteran players competing in teams with their 'ride or die.' Here's everything to know about the premiere.
Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Best sites to watch Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds on this page.
Apple TV+ shared the season two trailer for “The Mosquito Coast,” a drama series adapted from the novel of the same title, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, “The Mosquito Coast” Season 2 picks up on the family after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, venturing deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This creates trouble when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. The show is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will...
Legendary producer Rick Rubin revealed that he is working on a new album with the Strokes. During an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rubin said, “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with the Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain, and set the band up outside.”
Fifth Season has promoted its television bosses. Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp and Prentiss Fraser have been upped by the company formerly known as Endeavor Content. Hipps, who was EVP, Television, has been promoted to President, TV Development and Production. Sharp, who was EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming, becomes President, Production and Current. Fraser, who was EVP, Television Distribution becomes President, Television Distribution. Hipps continues to lead the TV studio’s creative team, which is behind series such as Severance, Tokyo Vice and Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming series such as Chief of War starring Jason Momoa and Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman. Sharp continues...
MassLive.com
